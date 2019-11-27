What’s -109 degrees Fahrenheit and can help create the perfect root beer float? That was the question leading the investigation of several John Thomas School of Discovery students in second grade classrooms.
The second-graders, who are currently studying the different stages of matter, experimented with dry ice, the solid form of the colorless, odorless gas of carbon dioxide.
“I did not know that dry ice was a thing,” second-grader Isaac Haupt told the Christian County Headliner News. “I did not know that it was carbon dioxide.”
The students, instructed to not touch the ice, blew on it instead, writing down their observations and further questions into notebooks like proper scientists.
“If you touch it, you get, like, frostbite,” second-grader Andrew Popp said.
One student observed the dry ice’s fog effect, falling over the sides of a bucket, looked like that of a witch’s brew. They wondered aloud if it might be used in movies.
The second-graders then helped their teachers pour in the ingredients for root beer floats into the bucket. Ingredients included sugar, water and root beer extract. After roughly 30 minutes, the root beer was ready to be enjoyed with ice cream.
