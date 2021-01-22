JD Tate offered no excuses for Spokane’s 47-39 Spokane Tournament semifinal loss to Reeds Spring on Thursday.
Spokane (12-6) let a nine-point halftime lead slip away, thanks to 15-point second half. The teams’ roles flipped in the third quarter, as the Wolves took control with a 13-1 run that turned a 28-21 deficit into a 34-29 lead.
“We only put three shots in the hoop in the second half,” Tate said, referring to the Owls’ field goals total over the final 16 minutes. “We had no intensity. We stopped rebounding. We stopped playing defense. It’s almost like we gave up.”
Worst, yet, Spokane managed just 9-of-20 free-throw shooting. Meanwhile, Reeds Spring was 16-of-19 at the foul line.
“Free-throw shooting lost us the game,” said Tate, a sophomore center. “I don’t know why we couldn’t hit them. I know what we’ll be doing in practice tomorrow.”
The game was physical from the outset, but the officiating was a bit perplexing.
In the first half, no fouls were called for the first four-plus minutes of the first quarter and Spokane was not whistled for a foul until the 4:23 mark of the second quarter. In the second half, seven fouls were called in the first four minutes and both teams had six fouls at the end of the third quarter.
Both teams spent much of the fourth quarter in the bonus, leading to a free-throw contest.
The Owls’ Jaden McCoy, who scored all 11 of his points in the first half, fouled out midway through the fourth quarter.
Tate also had 11 points while battling double-teams any time he touched the ball.
Tate knew the Wolves wouldn’t give up anything easy in the paint. Spokane beat Reeds Spring by nine points at the Blue & Gold Tournament.
“It was physical, but it wasn’t anything I wasn’t giving back to them,” Tate said. “Reeds Spring is a football school, so they are going to be physical with you. They earned it. They beat us fair and square.”
Spokane won't be in its own tourney title tilt for the first time in three yeas. The Owls will play Ash Grove for third place Saturday at 4:30 p.m.
Reeds Spring (6-8) will play Chadwick in the final at 6 and be looking for its first title at the Spokane Tournament since winning back-to-back championships in 2016 and 2017.
Reeds Spring 47, Spokane 39
REEDS SPRING (47) — Cooper 5 2-3 15, Hirschi 1 4-4 6, Asbill 2 3-4 7, Hafar 3 7-8 14, Herzan 1 0-0 2, Wiest 1 0-0 2. Totals 13 16-19 47.
SPOKANE (39) — Shuman 1 1-2 3, Stewart 3 0-4 6, McCoy 4 1-2 11, Wiggins 1 0-0 3, Newell 1 2-4 5, Tate 3 5-8 11. Totals 13 9-20 39.
Reeds Spring 11 4 14 18 - 47
Spokane 11 13 5 10 - 39
3-point goals - Cooper 3, Hafar 2, McCoy 2, Wiggins, Newell.
