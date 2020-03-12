The second “presumptive positive” case of the COVID-19 coronavirus has been confirmed in Greene County.
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson called a press conference to announce the positive test for COVID-19 at 6 p.m. March 12. Parson appeared alongside officials from the Springfield-Greene County Health Department, Springfield Mayor Ken McClure and medical professionals from Springfield.
Greene County neighbors Christian County to the north.
The first presumptive positive COVID-19 test in Missouri occurred in St. Louis on March 7.
The Greene County test occurs amongst announcements of event closings and cancellations related to the coronavirus. Sporting events across the country are being canceled or closed to the public. The Nixa Chamber of Commerce announced the postponement of the NIXPO business expo from March 21, to Aug. 8, and colleges and universities are canceling classes.
Editor's note: This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.
