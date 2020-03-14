A second case of the COVID-19 virus surfaced in southwest Missouri on Saturday night.
The Springfield-Greene County Health Department announced a presumptive positive coronavirus case was identified on March 14. It is unclear where the patient sought testing and treatment.
"To protect the patient’s right to privacy, identifying information will not be provided," the Springfield-Greene County Health Department disclosed in a press release. "As part of the regular practice of disease investigation, the health department will notify people who have had contact with the patient, who was a traveler."
The first coronavirus case in southwest Missouri was also in Greene County, a woman who had recently traveled to Austria was diagnosed with a presumptive positive COVID-19 test on March 12.
The Springfield-Greene County Health Department staff is working with the Centers for Disease Controla and Prevention and the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services to determine any close contacts of that individual who were possibly exposed. If so, health officials will provide guidance to these individuals and monitor them closely for the development of symptoms.
On March 13, the Springfield-Greene County Health Department asked community events expecting 250 or more people to voluntarily postpone or suspend for the time being. Workplaces and schools are not considered part of that recommendation.
Both Mercy Springfield and CoxHealth announced visitor restrictions at their Springfield hospitals. CoxHealth announced that hospitalized patients would be allowed one visitor per day. No one under the age of 18, except for patients, will be allowed inside a CoxHealth facility until further notice. Patients seeking treatment for the COVID-19 virus will not be allowed to have visitors.
At Mercy facilities across southwest Missouri, patients may have one visitor per day, though some exceptions may be made for patients who are in pallative care. Only parents will be allowed in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU). No one under the age of 18, except for patients seeking treatment, will be allowed at Mercy hospitals and clinics.
“We understand this will be an inconvenience for some,” said Vicki Good, chief quality officer for Mercy’s central region. “But we know that putting restrictions like these in place will ultimately lead to fewer COVID-19 infections. We are here to protect the health of our community, and this is just one step in our efforts. We sincerely appreciate everyone’s understanding and compliance.”
Mercy is also making adjustments in its ER to place those with COVID-19 symptoms in a separate waiting and treatment area.
Patients with COVID-19 have a fever, dry cough, and may experience shortness of breath.
Guidance on considerations for COVID-19, as well as recommendations on cleaning and other health practices if events do go forward are available at http://health.springfieldmo.gov/coronavirus.
