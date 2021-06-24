People in Sparta want to dream of a brighter, better hometown.
About 52 people attended the first public meeting at Sparta High School June 15. They learned the basics of how Sparta's Missouri Main Street Connection grant will be applied over the next two years, and then they broke off into groups to do some brainstorming.
They talked about ideas for big events and slogans for Sparta, and broke into some smaller ideas like light poles along Main Street, flags and places where flower beds or planters could go. There were some residents, some non-resident property owners, and some people who live outside the city limits but said they simply care about the future of Sparta.
"The revitalization is sort of an obligation at this point," Sparta Chamber of Commerce President Matt Thomas, who founded and operates WON Communications, said.
Sparta received notice of its Missouri Main Street Connection grant in December 2020. That set off the start of a two-year timeline for the Missouri Main Street group to work with Sparta in order to develop ways to improve and revitalize Highway 14, Sparta's main business artery. Missouri Main Street Connection State Community Development Director Keith Winge says the project reaches beyond the boundaries of one road.
"In a community this size, it's really a community revitalization program," Winge said.
Missouri Main Street promotes "economic development with an emphasis in historic preservation." Not only are commercial corridors important, but the consultants will also examine the neighborhoods around Highway 14. However, most of the consultants' work will be in the central business district.
"Main Street is about commercial development," Missouri Main Street Connection Program Outreach Specialist Ben White said. "Mostly, we focus on that commercial development. How do we bring that revitalization, those historic preservation best practices to the commercial district in communities?"
White will be Sparta's main point of contact to Missouri Main Street for the next two years as the grant cycle rolls along.
Economic development will be based on events, beautification, business and people recruitment. Missouri Main Street Connection will also perform a market analysis and a business inventory of Sparta.
"It's not a single focus, because for a successful revitalization, you need everything. You need the people, the resources, the buildings, the business, all of that in order to make it sustainable for the future," White said.
One key component of Missouri Main Street is the network it creates. The National Main Street organization has around 2,000 communities all working to support business and revive their economic centers. More than 284,000 buildings on main streets across the United States have been saved since the 1980s as the direct result of National Main Street programs.
Winge also emphasized historic preservation is important when it comes to the look and feel of old buildings. Sparta Mayor Jenni Davis also wants Sparta to celebrate its history.
"I have lived in Sparta my entire life, and for the most part, Main Street has always looked the exact same to me. It has been something that existed, but never had a draw to it," Davis said.
Davis and her husband bought a building on Main Street at the corner of Main and North Avenue. They are remodeling it.
"Being a future business owner on Main Street, I want to see it thrive again," Davis said. "I remember the way Sparta used to be only through photographs--this bustling downtown that had a movie theater, shops and drug stores with the old-time soda fountains, but I want to see the way it can thrive in real life once again."
The Missouri Main Street Connection program uses a four-point approach to assess and develop plans for downtowns. A Main Street board has four subcommittees under it to match the four points. The civic arm is dedicated to citizen engagement and organization, the physical component involves design of public infrastructure and public or private building renovations, the economic arm determines how to best grow the existing base of businesses, and the social committee works to promote a downtown area to the public.
"It's not the ideas of two, three, four or five people. It's about bringing the community together to hear their ideas, to hear what they want for their community and bringing them on board," White said. "It's not about just a handful of people being around that table and making those decisions."
Winge stressed to the residents in attendance that locals will do most of the work when it comes to drawing up and carrying out a vision for Sparta, and that it will require some togetherness.
"It's collective. It's bringing consensus into the community that, 'This is what we want our downtown to look like. This is what we want our downtown to feel like,' and so you guys are the folks in control. We're going to be the resources, the tools and the hands on your shoulder through this process," Winge said.
There will also be fundraising, because revitalization and event planning costs money. Even small public events usually require insurance policies, but Missouri Main Street Connection can help Sparta navigate the costs of holding events, or making existing events like Persimmon Days or the Sparta Christmas Parade bigger and better. Downtown areas serve as the focal point for community events.
"We do it in our downtowns because that's the living room in our community," Winge said.
Building an infrastructure work doesn't have to be major, White said, in order to make a positive difference. White cited studies that show people generally feel safer and are more apt to spend time, and therefore spend money, in places with bushes, flowers and greenery. Missouri Main Street Connection also encourages its member cities to embrace public artwork, sculptures and murals, and wayfinding signs.
Even in a digital age where tourists navigate towns with the GPS maps on their cell phones, welcome signs and directional signs can sometimes make the difference in a visitor stopping or not stopping.
The Mark Twain National Forest, and Sparta's position near its prominent northwest entrance, will likely be a focus for Sparta business owners to attempt to market themselves to visitors in the future. The close location to the forest and its camping, hiking, ATV and horseback riding amenities is something the consultants picked up on right away.
"You guys are very well-positioned at one of the entrances to the forest," White said. "That's a great opportunity when we're looking at our strategy. What is our economic development strategy for Sparta?"
The next steps will involve Missouri Main Street Connection staff working with some of the people who attended the meeting. They will organize into committees, decide on action items, and continue working toward making Sparta’s Main Street a more vibrant place for residents, business and property owners and visitors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.