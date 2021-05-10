The most popular story on The Headliner News’ web site for a couple days two weeks ago attracted so many clicks largely due to the accompanying photo of Ozark’s Colton Casteel and Garrett Dotson.
Casteel, a catcher, and Dotson, a first baseman, were pictured during a head-on collision they had while chasing after a foul ball between home and first during a loss to Joplin.
“When that picture came out, I thought, ‘Dang.’ You could see Garret’s neck and my neck both twisted around,” Casteel said. “It was crazy.”
The story produced a happy ending. Casteel and Dotson both exited the game with blood dripping from their heads and were taken to a hospital for treatment and tests. But they returned to the Tigers last week for wins against Willard and Carthage.
Neither Casteel or Dotson suffered a concussion, which would have forced them to miss a minimum of a week of a games. The only visible repercussions were staples for a cut on Casteel’s head and a black eye Dotson sported for a few days.
“It was a best-case scenario, no concussion for either of us,” Dotson said.
Dotson has a better memory of the collision than Casteel does.
“I remember all the details,” Dotson said. “It was a short, jam-shot foul ball and we were both going for it. It was unlucky. I saw him, but kind of misjudged the distance of where he was. I didn't realize how close he was to me.
“At the time, I didn't know I was bleeding and didn't really know what was going on,” he added. “I was hoping Colton would be all right, I saw him laying there. It was a scary moment.”
Casteel was knocked out momentarily.
“All I remember is looking for the ball and looking at it and then I remember our trainer, repeatedly asking me, 'Are you with me, are you with me?’” Casteel said. “I took a hard blow and was unconscious for a little bit. When I came to, I started figuring out what was going on. At first, I was a little fuzzy. I felt like I was waking up.”
In the days following the collision, Dotson and Casteel heard their teammates’ recounts of what happened, as well as exaggerated tales from classmates who weren’t even at the game.
“It's been kind of crazy the stories people have come up with about what happened,” Dotson said. “But it was cool seeing (our teammates’) support. They were texting me all night, seeing how I was doing.”
“I didn't think it was as bad as it was, but everyone was saying it was horrible,” Casteel said. “They thought I broke my neck or I was dead. Coach (Justin) Sundlie said it was one of the worst (collisions) he'd ever seen.”
Casteel wished there was a video of the game.
“Joplin films a lot of their games, so I was hoping they would have film of it but they didn’t,” he said.
Sundlie discovered the extent of Dotson’s dedication to the Tigers the morning after the game during a team meeting.
“Garrett walks in and the whole side of his face was swollen,” Sundlie said. “For him to say that he needed to be at the meeting showed the commitment he has.”
Ironically, Casteel and Dotson are best friends, helping them to make light of the accident.
“Everyone has been saying that, of course, it was us two because we’re such good friends,” Casteel said. “It wasn’t like it ended our season or anything, so it’s kind of funny to laugh about it. For our ‘Senior Night’ most memorable moments, I said my most memorable moment was giving Garrett a black eye and he said his most memorable moment was getting a black eye. It’s good we can joke around about it.”
