Multiple government agencies in Christian County issued warnings to the public of potential COVID-19 exposures that happened between June 26 and July 1.
The exposure warnings come a day after 13 different Christian County residents received notifications that they had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. As the Christian County Health Department begins to investigate those 13 patients, public health officials in Nixa, Ozark and Christian County at large want to warn the public of cases where COVID-19 patients may have exposed others to the virus.
There is no need to self-quarantine or isolate unless symptoms develop, according to the health department. Anyone who visited the locations during the timeframes listed is considered to be at low risk for contracting COVID-19. Anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 should stay home and make arrangements to seek medical attention. If you don’t have a physician, call the state hotline: 877-435-8411.
June 26: ALDI in Nixa from 12-12:15 p. m. (infections, no symptoms, and no mask).
June 27: Lowe’s in Ozark from 9 a.m.-6 p. m. (infectious, no symptoms, and masked).
June 27: Century Lanes in Nixa from 8-10 p.m. (infectious, no symptoms, and no mask).
June 28: Prima’s Mexican Kitchen in Ozark from 1-1:45 p.m. (infectious, symptomatic, and no mask).
June 29: Handyman Rentals in Nixa from 7-7:20 a.m. (symptomatic and no mask).
June 29: Nixa Live Stock Café’ in Nixa from 7:30-8 a.m. (symptomatic and no mask).
June 30: Lowe’s in Ozark from 2-11 p.m. (symptomatic and masked).
June 30: Nixa X Center swimming pool, all day (symptomatic, mask status unclear).
July 1: Ozark Christian County Day of Prayer at the Ozark Square around 7:30 a.m. The exact length of time is unknown (infectious, symptomatic, and no mask).
The exposure at the Nixa X Center on June 30 came from a lifeguard who tested positive for COVID-19, which the Nixa city government announced on July 7. The lifeguard worked while infectious, according to the Christian County Health Department, on June 30. They reportedly worked in a lifeguard station and did not have any close contact with any swimmers over the course of their shift.
The lifeguard is now quarantined in their home. The entire Nixa Parks staff is being monitored for signs of COVID-19.
There are presently 33 active cases of COVID-19 among Christian County residents. A total of 64 cases have been confirmed through PCR (nasal swab) testing. One Christian County resident has died as a result of complications from the coronavirus.
The health department continues to remind all residents to practice social distancing while out in public areas, wear a face mask or other face covering if social distancing is not possible, practice good hand hygiene and avoid crowded areas or large gatherings.
