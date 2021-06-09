James (Jim) O’Dell
Ozark
Age: 77
Born: March 15, 1943
Died: Nov. 26, 2020
Services will be held Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church in Ozark, with Fr. Scott Sunnerberg officiating. Cremation was under the care of Adams Funeral Home, Ozark.
