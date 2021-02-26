Throughout February, McDonald's restaurants in the Ozarks invite customers to support the two Ronald McDonald Houses in Springfield by donating $1, $5 or $20 and "adopting a heart."
McDonald's restaurants in Ozark and Nixa are participating in the Share a Heart campaign.
Intrauterine growth restriction is a condition where a baby in the womb does not grow as expected. It can occur for a variety of different reasons. A baby with this condition is born weighing less than 90 percent of other babies at the same gestational age.
Mary Alice Short was diagnosed with intrauterine growth restriction just days before she was born. Mary Alice entered the world weighing 3 pounds, 9 ounces. Her mother, Lauren Short, knew nothing of the resources available to her as Mary Alice faced a lengthy hospital stay in the early days of her life.
“We were ill-equipped to to bear the weight of a NICU say. The open arms of RMHC allowed us to ‘live’ just across the street from our precious little one for 18 days,” Lauren wrote. “Had the house not been available, we would have spent a great deal more time and money traveling back and forth to the hospital.”
Lauren short wrote in her message about Ronald McDonald House that the facility offered her more time with her daughter in the neonatal intensive care unit in Mary Alice’s first days, which proved to be an invaluable gift.
Once Mary Alice is grown enough and everyone is able, the Short family plans to volunteer at the Ronald McDonald House to help other families in their time of need.
On any given night, up to 24 families of seriously ill children stay at Springfield's Ronald McDonald Houses. The house near Cox Medical Center South has 14 bedrooms. The Ronald McDonald House on the Mercy Kids wing of the Mercy hospital in Springfield has 10 bedrooms. In an average year, more than 800 families utilize Ronald McDonald houses in Springfield as a "home away from home," and a place to find comfort and accommodations as children undergo treatment.
Families who stay at Ronald McDonald houses receive home-cooked meals, laundry service and other support from volunteers and staff.
In the past 33 years, a total of 438 Christian County families have used the Springfield Ronald McDonald Houses. Records show that 132 of those families were from Ozark and 107 were from Nixa.
In 2020, the Share a Heart campaign raised about $105,000 for Ronald McDonald Houses in Springfield to help meet operating expenses, which exceed $900,000 per year. The house operations are 100-percent funded through private donations.
With every heart adopted, contributors can enter for the chance to win a social media contest with one of four $250 Great Southern Bank MasterCard gift cards offered up as prizes. Entrants must share a picture of their adopted paper heart with the message "I shared my heart of #RMHCozarks," for a chance to win.
