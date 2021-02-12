Throughout February, McDonald's restaurants in the Ozarks invite customers to support the two Ronald McDonald Houses in Springfield by donating $1, $5 or $20 and "adopting a heart."
Feb. 8-14 is Ronald McDonald House Week in Ozark and Nixa, where McDonald's restaurants are participating in the Share a Heart campaign.
An Ozark family is featured in the Share a Heart campaign as an example to show who the Ronald McDonald House helps.
Emeberly Evatt seemed to be a healthy baby when she was born on Jan. 28, but her condition quickly deteriorated in the hours that followed her arrival. Her mother, Sara Evatt, described how Emberly was rushed from Cox Branson to the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) at Cox Medical Center South in Springfield.
"As a new mother who thought her child was healthy, I was in shock and confused about why this was happening," Evatt said. "Emberly was transported in the baby buggy, and I met her at the NICU, this was heartbreaking. Seeing my child be transported in a 'spaceship,' I remember thinking that I may not see her alive again when they walked away with her."
Sara Evatt had no place to stay when she arrived at the Springfield hospital. She had just given birth, and needed some help of her own. When Sara finally felt like eating, Ronald McDonald House provided a small bit of comfort.
"We had gone through so much trauma within the last few days, and I still remember eating the meal Ronald McDonald House provided. I had a sense of warmth and comfort that I am okay, my child is alive, she will get better, and we will be able to take her home," Evatt said.
On any given night, up to 24 families of seriously ill children stay at Springfield's Ronald McDonald Houses. The house near Cox Medical Center South has 14 bedrooms. The Ronald McDonald House on the Mercy Kids wing of the Mercy hospital in Springfield has 10 bedrooms. In an average year, more than 800 families utilize Ronald McDonald houses in Springfield as a "home away from home," and a place to find comfort and accommodations as children undergo treatment.
Families who stay at Ronald McDonald houses receive home-cooked meals, laundry service and other support from volunteers and staff.
In the past 33 years, a total of 438 Christian County families have used the Springfield Ronald McDonald Houses. Records show that 132 of those families were from Ozark and 107 were from Nixa.
In 2020, the Share a Heart campaign raised about $105,000 for Ronald McDonald Houses in Springfield to help meet operating expenses, which exceed $900,000 per year. The house operations are 100-percent funded through private donations.
With every heart adopted, contributors can enter for the chance to win a social media contest with one of four $250 Great Southern Bank MasterCard gift cards offered up as prizes. Entrants must share a picture of their adopted paper heart with the message "I shared my heart of #RMHCozarks," for a chance to win.
