Riley Shelton values his supporting cast that has helped him lead Ozark to 10 shutouts on the season.
The Tigers (15-7) posted back-to-back shutouts last week, beating Willard 1-0 Tuesday and downing West Plains 3-0 Thursday.
Shelton’s switch from center-mid to middle back has gone as smoothly as he could have hoped. Even at 5-foot-10 and 150 pounds, he’s provided a physical presence the likes of 6-4, 165-pound middle back Quentin Milligan, who has been out all season with a knee injury.
“I've always felt comfortable back there,” Shelton said. “I've got a bunch of good players around me that help my confidence and having Trevor Carlton at goalkeeper helps my confidence, too.”
Shelton’s preparation to get physical with wingers, forwards and strikers includes plenty of practice at home with his older brothers, TJ and Tanner.
TJ, a 2016 Ozark graduate and Tanner, a 2018 Ozark grad, both also played for the Tigers.
“What's the word I'm looking for? They try to provoke me. They try to get on my rough side,” Riley said. “We used to wrestle when we were younger and they're 6-2 and 6-3. I'm the shortest in the family. So, they have helped toughen me up over the years.
“I practice my defense against them,” he added. “We play a lot of one-on-one or three-ball breakaway stuff so I can work on my defense and focus on winning the ball against the opponent. It's a gift to have two older brothers who push me as much as they do.”
Shelton and his defensive cohorts helped fend off West Plains’ upset bid. The Tigers couldn’t shake the Zizzers in the first half and the teams were locked in a scoreless tie at the half.
“The defense played pretty well. We were winning some head-balls after their big goal-kick,” Shelton said.
Ozark’s offense stepped up in the second half, with Jose Ortega netting a pair of goals and Shelton adding a score.
It was the kind of finish coach Zack Owens was looking for, after enduring a frustrating first 40 minutes.
Owens gave his team a halftime tongue-lashing in their locker room.
“Could you hear me outside? I think I lost half my voice,” Owens said. “They tease me about my halftime speeches sometimes and how I try to pep them up. But all it takes with these guys is a ‘fire-up’ speech. They know what to do. We did everything tactically correct in the first half. It was just fundamental stuff that failed us. We weren't connecting on passes. We needed to get our head up and see that next pass.
“Our first half looked like our jayvee game,” he added. “I told them there should be a distinguishable level of play between the jayvee and varsity levels. But I was seeing the same stuff. We've got to want better than that.”
The Tigers responded well to Owens asking for much more out of them.
“Everyone came out fired up,” Shelton said. “West Plains has never beaten Ozark in the history of our soccer programs. We didn't want that to happen.
“Coach does a lot for us as far as motivating us in the locker room,” Ortega said. “Without him, we wouldn't have made it this far. He scares us when he talks about tomorrow's practice and all the running we will do if we don't win this game. We listened to him and understood. We did what we needed to.”
Ortega pointed to passes from his teammates that him up to score.
“I got crosses in from the wings,” he said. “We actually practiced yesterday getting out wide, getting crosses in and finishing.”
Earlier in the week, Ozark was awarded the No. 1 seed for Class 4 District 11, to be played at Springfield Central Nov. 2-4. The Tigers will open versus No. 4 Central, while No. 2 Kickapoo and No. 3 Waynesville will battle on the other side of the bracket.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.