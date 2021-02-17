A funeral will be held for Shirley at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 20, 202,1 at Adams Funeral Home in Nixa. Friends and relatives are invited to a visitation with the family one hour prior to the service at the Funeral Home from 2-3 p.m. Following services, committal will be held in McConnell-Bledsoe Cemetery in Nixa. Pastor Mark Hall will preside.
Shirley Massengale, 73, of Nixa passed away on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021 at Cox Medical Center South in Springfield.
Shirley was born on May 7, 1947, in Springfield, the daughter of Jess and Lola (Wright) Graham.
Shirley loved two things most in life: her family and the beach. Throughout her life, she never worked less than three jobs at a time in order to provide for her beloved family and pay for many beach trips over the years. She was as an associate at Sam’s Club, where she worked for more than 11 years, and a beautician, styling hair for more than four decades at Hair Revue in Nixa, where she and all the “her ladies” in the back of the shop would sing out gospel hymns as they worked. Shirley loved working and had told her family on multiple occasions she “would quit when she felt like it.” She never did.
Besides loving her family, Shirley loved her friends. Fortunately for all of us, she never met a stranger. Her love language was gift giving, and she would give the shirt off her back to a stranger if she thought they needed it. This continued even after her passing. She became a tissue donor to further help those in need. She always left people happier than they were before seeing her, and she will be dearly missed.
She is survived by her two children, B.J. McConnell and husband, Chad, and Jason Massengale and wife, Liz; seven grandchildren, Sarah Collins and husband, Ty, Nick Recla and Kim, Hunter McConnell, Loren Massengale and Saly Jo, Jack Robison and wife, Maliah, Isaac Robison, and Abbi Robison; four great-grandchildren, Easton, Orion, Weylyn, and Freya; four siblings; Janice Unger and husband, Larry, Carolyn Hammond, Darrell Graham and wife, Sue, and Wanda Warden; one sister-in-law, Pam Graham; Shirley’s longtime Significant Other, David Wiles, his children, Justin Wiles, and Jeremy Wiles and wife, Sabrina; and his grandchildren, Kyleigh, Anden, Abigail, Sierinity, and Colin Wiles. She is also survived by many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, and friends.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Shiela Recla; and one sibling, Dale Graham.
