MARK WALLACE makes the move from temporary to permanent hire with Show Me Christian County, a public-private economic development group which hired Wallace as its Vice President of Workforce Development.

Show Me Christian County, a public-private partnership dedicated to economic development in Christian County, confirmed board officers for fiscal year 2021-2022 and voted to add new members to its board of directors beginning in July 2021.

The organization also announced the promotion of Mark Wallace, a former project coordinator, to the job title of Vice President of Workforce Development as of July 1.

Board members who will serve through July 2022 include Sarah Appleby of USA Mortgage. She will serve as the chair of the Show Me Christian County Board of Directors and also represents the Nixa Chamber of Commerce. Other board members are Nixa Mayor Brian Steele, Christian County Presiding Commissioner Ralph Phillips and Treasurer Jeff Allen of BKD CPAs.

Appleby replaces Scott Harris of Ozark Bank, who started with Show Me Christian County as its founding treasurer in 2016 and served as chairman from 2020-2021.

Mark Wallace, who has served as SMCC’s project coordinator since July 2020, will step into a new role within the organization. As Vice President of Workforce Development, Wallace will focus primarily on the collaboration between public sector entities, private business and educational institutions to create and support a workforce well-equipped to serve the diverse industries of Christian County.

“Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Christian County was among the growing majority in our nation experiencing a need for expansion in available, relevant workforce," Wallace said. "As our region continues to recover from the trials of the past year, this need has become all the more apparent. A dedicated, full-time focus on workforce development could not be more timely. I am honored to support the needs and refine the initiatives of our area employers, educational institutions, local workforce, and others in this arena."

“Long term workforce solutions will have to be innovative and sustainable to carry us into the next decade,” Show Me Christian County President Andrea Sitzes said. “Mark will be a great advocate in that regard for both our businesses and our labor force.”  

Show Me Christian County is a public-private partnership working to support business attraction, business retention and expansion, workforce development, and entrepreneurship throughout Christian County. Its mission is to foster the collaborative partnership serving as business concierge, advancing economic health through an intentional and balanced approach to growth.

