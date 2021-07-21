Show Me Christian County, a public-private partnership dedicated to economic development in Christian County, confirmed board officers for fiscal year 2021-2022 and voted to add new members to its board of directors beginning in July 2021.
The organization also announced the promotion of Mark Wallace, a former project coordinator, to the job title of Vice President of Workforce Development as of July 1.
Board members who will serve through July 2022 include Sarah Appleby of USA Mortgage. She will serve as the chair of the Show Me Christian County Board of Directors and also represents the Nixa Chamber of Commerce. Other board members are Nixa Mayor Brian Steele, Christian County Presiding Commissioner Ralph Phillips and Treasurer Jeff Allen of BKD CPAs.
Appleby replaces Scott Harris of Ozark Bank, who started with Show Me Christian County as its founding treasurer in 2016 and served as chairman from 2020-2021.
Mark Wallace, who has served as SMCC’s project coordinator since July 2020, will step into a new role within the organization. As Vice President of Workforce Development, Wallace will focus primarily on the collaboration between public sector entities, private business and educational institutions to create and support a workforce well-equipped to serve the diverse industries of Christian County.
“Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Christian County was among the growing majority in our nation experiencing a need for expansion in available, relevant workforce," Wallace said. "As our region continues to recover from the trials of the past year, this need has become all the more apparent. A dedicated, full-time focus on workforce development could not be more timely. I am honored to support the needs and refine the initiatives of our area employers, educational institutions, local workforce, and others in this arena."
“Long term workforce solutions will have to be innovative and sustainable to carry us into the next decade,” Show Me Christian County President Andrea Sitzes said. “Mark will be a great advocate in that regard for both our businesses and our labor force.”
Show Me Christian County is a public-private partnership working to support business attraction, business retention and expansion, workforce development, and entrepreneurship throughout Christian County. Its mission is to foster the collaborative partnership serving as business concierge, advancing economic health through an intentional and balanced approach to growth.
Show Me Christian County Board of Directors
through June 2022
Sarah Appleby, Nixa Chamber of Commerce, chair
Ralph Phillips, Christian County Presiding Commissioner
Brian Steele, city of Nixa
Bradley Jackson, city of Ozark
Clint Ellingsworth, city of Highlandville
Tenya Privett, Ozark Chamber of Commerce
Amanda Satterlee, Clever Chamber of Commerce
Don Fleury, Creative Audio
Dr. Gearl Loden, Nixa Public Schools
Dr. Chris Bauman, Ozark School District
Jeff Tucker, Mercy
Chris Snyder, Republic Services
Jeff Allen, BKD CPAs
Dr. Cliff Davis, OTC Richwood Valley
Jamie Clark, Central Bank of the Ozarks
Jason England, Arvest Bank
Chris Thomas, Nixa Community Foundation
Ben Sapp, Sapp Design Architects
Curtis Jared, Jared Enterprises
Jason Massengale, Massengale Group Keller Williams
Greg Williams, Connell Insurance
Jarad Giddens, Meridian Title
