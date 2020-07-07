A season that started so brilliantly for the Route 66 Stars ended abruptly Tuesday, less than two weeks before the start of the Show-Me Collegiate League playoffs.
The COVID-19 pandemic has reached the Show-Me League, as U.S. Baseball Park officials issued a press release Tuesday announcing that an unidentified Stars player has tested positive for the coronavirus.
The Greene County Health Department notified U.S. Baseball Park officials of the positive test.
"The player has been placed in quarantine and the proper precautions are being taken for all those that have been traced to having direct contact with him," the press release reads. "They have been contacted and we are working diligently with the Greene County Health Department and Christian County Health Department. Players have been advised to receive testing and monitor symptoms while taking necessary precautions for their well-being.
"The Route 66 Stars' season has been suspended for the remainder of the season," continues the press release. "Our hearts are with the players whose season was cut short. But for the safety of everyone, this decision has been made."
Route 66 played what turned out to be its final game Sunday night, whipping the Ozark Wild 9-1. The Stars were due to play Tuesday afternoon versus the Midwest Nationals White.
Route 66 was 9-6, after a 6-0 start in which the Stars outscored their opponents 69-12.
The Stars' roster included Chandler Alaniz, Blayne Jarger, Grant Wood, Max Elmer, Clay Engel, Braeden Hinton, Zach Cole, Ethan Owens, Rafa Rodriguez, Dalton Cook, Evann Long, Spencer Greene, Hunter Hatfield, Tyler Kuhlmann, Ryan Scepansky, Brayden Leggett, Hunter Hatfield, Austin Anderson, David Senn, Kale Hynes, Dalton Morrow, Quinn Stebbins and Dillon Turner.
Engel and Cole are from Ozark and Long and Leggett are from Nixa.
Wood, Elmer, Engel, Cole, Morrow and Anderson had all established themselves among the Show-Me League's biggest stars and seemed on their way to post-season honors.
Wood was hitting .396, Elmer .385, Engel. 375 and Cole .367. Wood, of Missouri State, had accounted for 32 runs with 18 runs scored and 14 RBIs. Cole, of Ball State, had two home runs, seven stolen bases, 14 walks and a .543 on-base percentage.
Morrow, of Southwest Baptist, pitched 17 innings, stuck out 18 and posted an ERA of 0.82, while Anderson, of Drury, had an ERA of 0.60 in 11.2 innings.
The Show-Me League playoffs begin July 19.
