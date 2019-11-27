Beginning this month, prospective jurors in Christian County will be able to complete their juror qualification information online, as the Christian County Circuit Court implements the new Show-Me Jury system.
The Christian County Circuit Court started mailing the Show-Me Jury questionnaire letters on Nov. 15, 2019, for jury service beginning Feb. 1, 2020.
“A big benefit to the public will be the ease of contacting and communicating with the courts, and in particular, the jury supervisor’s office,” Christian County Circuit Clerk Barb Stillings said. “Although Show-Me Jury is not completely paperless, it allows our potential jurors to do more online and choose how they want the court to let them know if they have been excused or disqualified for serving. It really has made jury service so much more convenient for our citizens.”
Here is how Missouri’s new Show-Me Jury system works:
· The Circuit Court will send a letter through the postal mail to the juror notifying them of their service.
· When potential jurors receive the letter, they will be directed to go online at http://www.courts.mo.gov/ejuror to complete their juror qualification forms. This online questionnaire lets them choose their preferred method of communication with the court – whether by postal service, e-mail or even text message.
· Potential jurors who believe they are not qualified for jury service under state law can follow the online instructions to submit their necessary documentation electronically.
Potential jurors who do not have access to a computer, or who prefer not to communicate information electronically, may call the Christian County Circuit Clerk’s office to request paper copies of questionnaires.
Missouri courts do not require anyone to provide confidential information over the telephone or by e-mail. The Show-Me Jury system is designed to give citizens a choice how they want to communicate with their local courts about potential jury service. Any telephone call or e-mail threatening the recipient with fines or jail time for failure to comply are fraudulent, are in no way connected with Missouri courts and should be reported to local law enforcement officials.
“Juries are a hallmark of the American justice system, and we truly appreciate the willingness of our citizens to serve as jurors,” Stillings said. “Through the Show-Me Jury system, we hope to make that service much easier and more convenient.”
The new Show-Me Jury system was piloted in the St. Louis City Circuit Court beginning in February 2017. The Christian County Circuit Court is the 39th court to implement the Show-Me Jury system.
