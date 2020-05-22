Ozark, Nixa and Clever will be represented on rosters in the seven-team Show-Me Collegiate League, which opens play next weekend.
Clay Engel, a 2017 Ozark grad, will make his Show-Me debut as a member of the first-year Route 66 Stars. The Drury RBI machine has previously played in college summer leagues in Colorado and North Carolina.
Engel will be joined on the Stars by Ozark grad Noah Suiter and Nixa grad Evann Long. Suiter is an outfielder for Evangel and Long is an infielder bound for Pitt State,
In addition, the Stars feature Zach Cole, an outfielder for Ball State. He's an Ozark native who played as a prep at Springfield Catholic.
The Ozark Wild will have a pair of Nixa grads in third baseman Bryant Avery and pitcher Ace Akers. Akers, the COC Pitcher Of The Year his junior season, is ticketed to Missouri State. Avery is at NorthArk.
The Springfield Cobras will welcome aboard Ozark grad Parker Hanks and Clever grad Logan Peebles. Hanks is a sophomore pitcher from Northwestern and Peebles is a freshman catcher from Mineral Area.
Rosters for the Midwest Nationals' Red, White and Blue teams have yet to be released.
The defending league champion Queen City Crush will have a roster of players from around the country. Making the longest trip will be pitcher Landon Shigeta, a native of Hawaii.
With other college summer leagues around the country cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, interest in the Show-Me League has peaked. Players from schools in the Big 10, Big 12, SEC, Atlantic 10 and the Missouri Valley will be part of the action at U.S. Baseball Park.
Games get under way on June 1 with a double-header matchup up the Cobras versus the Wild and Nats Red against the Nats Blue.
