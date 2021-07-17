Midwest Nationals coach and former MLB scout Brandon Mozley predicts the Show-Me Collegiate League will add to its list of alumni in the MLB ranks.
This week, Mason Auer, Hayden Juenger and Matt Russell became the eighth, ninth and 10th former Show-Me League players to either be taken in the MLB First-Year Player Draft or sign with an MLB organization as a free agent.
The first name Mozley mentioned who could join that list is Nationals pitcher DJ McNew, a soon-to-be senior at Drury. In 12.2 innings this summer, he has 17 strikeouts.
“He's making the transition from being a shortstop at Drury to being a closer and he's making that transition easy,” Mozley said. “He's been up to 94 (mph) this summer. Lately, he's been at 89-91. Earlier, he touched 94 quite a few times. The Rangers have been here to look at him.”
“He's got an electric arm,” Nationals first baseman Jake Skaggs said. “He's got some juice on his pitches. It's fun to watch.”
With Mozley’s help, McNew could follow the same path as former Nationals pitcher and Bolivar grad Connor Sechler, who signed as a free agent with the Texas Rangers last year.
“I've got the Rangers working on DJ now and helped Sechler with the Rangers last year,” Mozley said. “I worked with the scout pretty heavily on that one.”
There are at least a handful of other players with ties to the Show-Me League who Mozley feels could sign a pro contract one day.
“There is Jake Skaggs and I think (Nationals pitcher Logan) Thomazin will get a chance to play pro ball,” Mozley said. “Thomazin has a good slider. The shortstop for the Wild, (Carlos) Vasquez, is not a bad player and the Drew Townsend kid who plays for the Cobras is not a bad player.
“There are also guys who have played here in the past,” Mozley added. “(Former Nationals outfielder and Springfield Catholic grad) Will Duff has got a chance and I think my son (2020 Show-Me League Player of The Year and Ozark grad Blake Mozley) has a chance.”
Other players to keep an eye on are Ryan Carmack and Brett Hammit.
Carmack was the Show-Me League Pitcher of The Year last summer after posting 45 strikeouts and a 0.00 ERA in 22 innings for the Queen City Crush. Carmack was 6-0 with a 2.45 ERA as a freshman at Southwest Baptist this year and is in the Northwoods League this summer.
Hammit, a Nixa grad who played the Nationals last year, batted .260 with nine home runs and 41 RBIs as a freshman this year at Abeline Christian (Texas).
Auer, a Kickapoo grad who roamed center field and pitched for the Springfield Cobras in 2019 and the Nationals in 2020, was drafted by the Tampa Bay Rays in the fifth round. Jueneger, who played for the Route 66 All-Stars, was taken in the sixth round by Toronto Blue Jays and Russell, who played for the Cobras, signed with the California Angels.
Other former Show-Me League players now playing minor league ball are Wyatt Sparks (Rangers), Colton Pogue (Washington Nationals), Boby Johnson (Colorado Rockies), Mason Janvrin (Baltimore Orioles), Trey Turner (Nationals) and Drew Millas (Oakland A’s).
Sparks, an Aurora grad, is 1-1 with a 4.12 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 43.2 innings this year while pitching in Single-A in Kingston, North Carolina.
Sparks and Sechler are now teammates. Sechler received a promotion, after collecting 14 strikeouts in 5.2 innings at the Rookie League level.
Mozley, who was a scout for the Blue Jays and Chicago Cubs, enjoys passing along the names of prospects to friends he has who are still in the business.
“I helped Mason out in his process,” Mozley said “I talked to a couple scouting directors (about Auer) and I have a friend who is assistant GM for one club. I called him directly.
“I don't look at players’ production out here,” he added. “I look at the tools. There are some dudes who have some tools who have played here, especially last year. Tools get drafted and tools play.”
