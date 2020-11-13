Looking back to Sam Shuman’s start in cross country, it’s not surprising he wasn’t a natural running long distance.
Both his parents played sports in their glory days, but his mother was a softball player at Rogersville and his father played football and wrestled in Ohio.
Shuman even gave some thought to stepping away from cross country.
“As a seventh-grader I was thinking, ‘Man, I don’t know if I can do this for six years,’” the Spokane senior said. “But here I am. I stuck with it and here we are.”
Indeed, Shuman is basking in the glow from being crowned a state champion. He topped the Class 2 field at last weekend’s State Cross Country Championships in Columbia with a time of 16:03. He edged New Bloomfield’s Nathan Hinrichs (16:15), who was second.
Shuman is Spokane’s first state champ in any sport since Kailey Chapman won the 100-meter hurdles and 300-meter hurdles in 2014.
Even as Shuman stuck with cross country through junior high and was a full three years into it after his freshman season, he never dreamed of such a glorious finish to his Spokane career.
“I was a nervous kid,” he said. “Jackson (Bray) and Michael (Eddings) were ahead of me, so I didn’t really have much pressure. I didn’t have a lot of confidence running. I medaled the majority of the meets. But I had no idea I would be (a state champion).”
Shuman finally began to show great potential his sophomore year when he won his first race.
“Sophomore year was the year I began to understand running and when I started to set my main goals,” he said. “It was a rough trail. But I think if you stick with running it will pay off. It blows my mind what the sport can do for you.”
Shuman also runs track and, of course, dealt with the loss of not having a track season last spring due to COVID-19. His dedication has always been considered a strength and he stayed on course training mile after mile, even while not being able to take part in meets.
“I said, ‘I can’t do anything about it, so I’m in cross country mode now,’” Shuman said. “You had to motivate your way through it, self-motivation.
“I’m very proud of my dedication,” he added. “Not even knowing if we were going to have a cross country season and not having a track season, I still got out and ran every single day.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.