Nixa’s Smith Wheeler and Ozark’s Sydney Johnson have dominated at just about every meet this spring, collecting gold medals en masse at an exceptionally frequent rate.
That trend continued this past weekend at Districts, as Wheeler and Johnson were both part of four first-place finishes. Johnson was also a four-time COC champion two weeks ago.
Looking ahead to Sectionals this week at Carthage and State the following week at Jefferson City, the senior standout sprinters welcome the higher level of competition they expect to see.
“I’m trying to not get too happy and too excited and get in my own head too much,” Wheeler said. “(Sectionals) is going to be more important than (Districts) was.”
Wheeler is anxious to run with Capital City’s Connor Hull in the 400 at Sectionals. Hull won the 400 in Class 5 District 6 at Waynesville last week.
Hull was clocked in 50.34, while Wheeler was first in Class 5 District 5 action at Nixa with a 50.68.
Wheeler has been looking forward all season to recording a time in the 49s and challenge Jared Brieg’s school record of 49.90.
“(Hull) is seeded higher than me and that’s what I’ve been looking forward to all season,” Wheeler said. “I definitely didn’t want to go into Sectionals seeded first in everything. I want to get some feel of competition before State comes along. There is going to be good competition at Sectionals. I’ve been looking for someone to push me. ”
Outside of the 4 x 200 relay, Johnson may have to wait until State to be challenged. She is seeded first at Sectionals by relatively commanding margins in the 100 and 200 and the Lady Tigers’ 4 x 400 relay will also be a heavy favorite at Sectionals.
The Lady Tigers’ 4 x 200 relay is seeded second after posting a time of 1:46.41 at Districts. Jefferson City is seeded first with a 1:45.75.
Johnson made the decision in the days leading up to Districts to take part in the 4 x 200 relay, rather than run the 400. She owns Ozark’s school records in the 100, 200 and 400 and was a COC champ in all three events.
“That was such a hard decision,” Johnson said. “I’ve kind of thought about ever since I first ran the 400 this season. I’ve thought, ‘Hey, maybe I’ll do the 400 at State.’ But I really want to have my best chance in the 200, to place as high as possible. The 400 is right before the 200 and the 400 can take it out of you.”
MSHSAA’s decision to have its five classes hold their state meets each during one day factored in Johnson’s decision. In years past, the state meets were held over two-day periods.
“If the meet was two days, like it has been, it would have been doable for me,” Johnson said of running the 400. “That might have changed my decision. But I’m satisfied with what I chose and I’m excited about it.”
Johnson feels her best chance to contend for a gold medal at State will be in the 200.
“I feel good about the 200 because I’ve been running consistently good times without people in front of me to push me,” she said. “If I have people right beside me or in front of me, that will help push me to finish all the way through the end — that’s where I struggle, finishing all the way through.”
Johnson’s radar is on Park Hill’s Caleia Johnson, who posted winning times at Districts at Liberty of 12.55 in the 100 and 24.69 in the 200. Sydney Johnson won at Districts with times of 12.39 and 25.42. She posted a 12.07 and a 24.86 at the Girls Nite Out Meet in April.
The Johnsons ran against each other at an indoor meet over the winter.
“She got me at the end, but I was right there with her. I’m excited to race against her again,” Sydney Johnson said. ““She’s a good competitor. I’m on the lookout for her. She has run a low 24. She’s definitely quick.”
