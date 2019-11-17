Nixa High School choirs had 30 students selected to the South Central Missouri Honor Choir.
Additionally, six students were named to the Missouri All-State Choir for placing in the top 8 in their respective vocal range categories, and are seen performing in the attached photo.
This is the top honor that a high school choir student can receive.
Nixa All-State Choir selections for 2019
Anna Parker-soprano
Averi Muniz-alto
Karmyn Bartels-alto
Laurin Barnett-tenor
James Speake-tenor
Malachi Gorman-bass
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.