THIRTY SINGERS from Nixa were selected to the South Central Missouri Honor Choir.

Nixa High School choirs had 30 students selected to the South Central Missouri Honor Choir.

Additionally, six students were named to the Missouri All-State Choir for placing in the top 8 in their respective vocal range categories, and are seen performing in the attached photo.  

This is the top honor that a high school choir student can receive. 

Nixa All-State Choir selections for 2019

Anna Parker-soprano

Averi Muniz-alto

Karmyn Bartels-alto

Laurin Barnett-tenor

James Speake-tenor

Malachi Gorman-bass

