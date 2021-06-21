Jake Skaggs looks back on the past school year with no regrets and when he looks ahead he does so with confidence.
Skaggs emerged from a situation he wanted out of at Missouri Southern last fall to enjoy a phenomenal freshman season at Fort Scott (Kansas) this spring.
“I live by (the motto) that everything happens for a reason,” the 2020 Ozark grad said last week while suiting up for the Midwest Nationals for Show-Me Collegiate League play at U.S. Baseball Park.
“God will get me in the spot where I need to be,” Skaggs added. “I trust His plan and that it will work out like it should.”
Skaggs’ faith was fulfilled, after he decided he wanted to leave Missouri Southern after one semester. Desperately looking for a home, he found Fort Scott.
“Missouri Southern never really felt like home to me,” Skaggs said. “I felt like I was losing a little of my love for the game while I was there. I wanted to get out before I stopped playing baseball completely.
“One of my summer ball coaches helped me out and reached out (to Fort Scott) for me,” he added. “It all worked out in my favor. Fort Scott was definitely the right move for me. I was looking for a family-oriented team, guys who are rooting for each other. The guys accepted me right off the bat and helped me get my love for the game back.”
Skaggs admits he was a bit skeptical initially by taking the juco route. Out of high school, he had an offer from one juco, Allen County (Kansas).
“I was a little hesitant going juco,” he said. “I didn't know what to expect. Now that I'm there, I think the world of it. It's straight development. It teaches you what hard work is.”
Skaggs finished with a .312 batting average, 14 home runs and 45 RBIs in 49 games.
“I was blessed to have a really good freshman year,” he said. “The coaches helped me dial it in. Everything felt good. I put in work in the weight room and with nutrition.”
Skaggs also began wearing prescription glasses while playing, instead of contact lenses, for the first time.
“The contacts were bothering me. The wind would bother me with them on,” the left-handed swinging outfielder said. “I decided to to go the glasses route. It's been a lot better for me. They’ve been golden. My mom has talked to me about LASIK (surgery). I probably should do that.”
Skaggs had a .702 slugging percentage and walked 28 times to offset 53 strikeouts.
“There are always going to be strikeouts. Scouting reports come around and they find out what pitches you like and don't like,” he said. “I like to be aggressive. I feel like I'm an aggressive hitter. I don't want to take away that part of my game because I feel like I can do some damage and put some runs up for the team.”
After two weeks of Show-Me League play, Skaggs was hitting .267 with six walks and four RBIs.
Skaggs recently saw one of his Fort Scott teammates transfer to an NCAA D-I school and ideally would like to take the same career path next year at this time.
“I try not to think about that, I want to think about the task at hand,” he said. “This year definitely boosted my confidence. It's a matter of how hard I want to work. There is always more work to do. I feel like whatever I'm doing at the moment, I’m going to do my best and see what happens from there.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.