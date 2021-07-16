Jake Skaggs' pitch-selection at the plate has improved enough this summer that he's seeing more pitches than ever before, producing more walks than he's ever had before.
Skaggs enters the final week of regular-season play in the Show-Me Collegiate League with a league-high 22 walks in 24 games. The Ozark grad and Midwest Nationals first baseman drew walks in each of his first three plate appearances Friday versus the Route 66 All Stars.
"It's caught me by surprise because I like to swing," Skaggs said. "Usually, I'm swinging at the first fast ball I see or the first ball I see in the (strike) zone. I've never really been one to see a lot of pitches. But I feel when I need to, I will."
Skaggs' on-base percentage has skyrocketed to .543 and he's scored 22 runs. He has a .373 batting average.
"It's obviously in my best interest to get on base and help my teams put runs across the board," he said.
Skaggs felt he needed to improve on his pitch-selection, after striking out 53 times in 141 at-bats during what was otherwise a fine freshman season at Fort Scott this year. He hit .312 with 14 home runs and 45 RBIs.
"I feel I'm swinging at the correct pitches this summer," he said. "I had some struggles with that at the end of the year at Fort Scott. I was swinging and missing and chasing pitches up."
Nationals coach Brandon Mozley likes Skaggs' approach in the batter's box.
"Jake told me, 'I wonder if they will ever stop walking me' and I told him it's about his approach, it's not them," Mozley said. "His approach is so good. He sees the ball well and sees it early."
"Jake has a good enough approach that if they make one mistake, he'll make them pay for it," he added. "He doesn't need a lot of pitches crossing the white. He can wait until they make one mistake and make them pay."
With the Show-Me League playoffs due to begin next week, the Nationals have established themselves as the clear-cut favorite. They are 19-6-1. The Springfield Cobras are in second place at 14-12-1.
“Earlier in the season, we were playing from behind,” Mozley said. “We were falling 2-0 and 3-0 and would have to scratch and claw to try to get back in the game. Lately, we've been scoring first.”
“We've had some ups and downs,” Skaggs added. “Basically, it's a consistency deal. We have a good chance to make a run in the playoffs. I like our energy and our competitiveness. There are guys in our dugout who like to go out there and put it on the line.”
