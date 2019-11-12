Unusually cold temperatures and slick conditions led to widespread school closings and a unified warning from emergency responders.
Slow down, allow extra room, and don’t travel if you don’t have to.
Schools in Ozark, Nixa, Sparta, Clever, Chadwick, Billings, Spokane, Rogersville, Fordland and other surrounding districts all canceled classes for Tuesday, Nov. 12.
Road conditions began to deteriorate at about 3:45 p.m. Monday as a wintry mix of precipitation fell over much of Christian County, creating slick roads and streets. In Ozark and Nixa, public works crews treated streets with salt and chemicals, concentrating first on main routes and busy intersections.
“If you must travel, use caution, slow down and allow yourself additional stopping distance to avoid accidents,” the city of Ozark advised in a statement.
You can access the very latest information on state highway conditions anytime by visiting the Missouri Department of Transportation Traveler Information Map at https://traveler.modot.org/map/.
As of 6:40 a.m. Nov. 12, MoDOT determined that most of Christian County's state and U.S. highways and lettered routes were in "mostly clear" condition.
