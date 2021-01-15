CRANE — Despite a severe shooting slump to start this season, Jacob Henry never lost his optimistic nature.
Positive thinking Thursday helped Henry reach the 20-point mark for the second time in his career, as Billings reached the final of the Crane Tournament by beating Marionville 68-56.
Henry pointed to a missed shot, of all things, as the trigger to his 16-point second half.
“After I shot my first 3 of the second half and it rattled in and out, I knew I was getting pretty close to being on,” Henry said. “Then, the next one I shot went in. I started feeling it.”
If only every night was during the second week of January and Billings’ opponent was Marionville. Almost a year ago to the date, Henry also had 20 points against the Comets at the Crane Tournament.
Henry dearly would have loved to seen Marionville in November or December. His shooting line through the Wildcats’ first nine games included 27-percent shooting from the field (13-of-49). Worse, yet, he was 3-of-25 from 3-point land (12 percent).
Through it all, Henry who shot 39 percent last season while making 36 treys, never stopped shooting.
“I wasn’t doing too good,” the senior guard said. “But the past couple of games I’ve improved. You’ve got to tell yourself to keep shooting the ball. Coach (Kendall Tilley) is always telling me to shoot when I’m open.”
Henry hit a couple 3-pointers Thursday. In addition, he enjoyed 3-of-3 nights shooting 3-pointers against both Ash Grove and New Covenant last week.
“He’s a good shooter and has been working on it,” Tilley said. “He’s got to have confidence. If he’s hitting shots like he has been lately, it’s going to bode well for him.”
Billings forward Julian Moody matched Henry by scoring 20 points Thursday.
“That’s big for us because we’re not big scorers like that,” Henry said. “To score 20 at the same time is huge.”
“I’m glad they woke up and got out of their shells,” center Hayden Fender said with a laugh and within earshot of Henry and Moody. “They haven’t been scoring much lately. But tonight they showed everybody they can shoot the ball.”
Henry and Moody helped the Wildcats win their fourth straight against Marionville dating back to last season, even without injured standout Kyler Tennis.
“We’ve got to make up for an injured teammate,” Moody said. “With him being out, we’ve got to pick up the slack.”
“With Kyler on the bench, a lot of people thought we were going to be playing for third place on Saturday,” Tilley said. “But Jake and Julian came to play tonight. Since Kyler has been down, there have been opportunities to shoot. Colton (Plowman) gets the bulk of the shots. But these other guys have been open and Hayden has been finding them. It’s nice to see everybody improve.”
Moody, too, endured a shooting slump at the outset of the season. He began 3-of-16 shooting beyond the arc. But he made a trio of 3-pointers Thursday and has five treys in Billings’ last five games.
Moody was also relieved to be more effective at the free-throw line. He hit 3-of-4 freebies, after entering the game shooting 47 percent from the foul line.
“A couple of years ago, I was shooting 100 percent from the free-throw line until our sixth game,” Moody said, referring to his jayvee days. “I’ve always been calm when I shoot my free throws. I don’t let the crowd get to me or anything. I think I can do a lot better than what I have been doing.”
Tilley shares a bit of a bond with the left-handed shooting Moody
“I’m a lefty, too, so I’m always telling him, ‘Don’t make us lefties look bad,’” Tilley said. “In practices, he shoots at one of our goals that isn’t a very good goal. If you can shoot on that goal, you should be able to shoot well on a good goal.”
Billings (11-4) broke out to an 11-0 lead at the start of the game and scored the first seven points of the second half. The Wildcats’ biggest lead was 16 points.
Billings advances to meet Crane in the final at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Billings 68, Marionville 56
MARIONVILLE (56) — High 1 0-0 3, Young 2 2-2 8, Brown 1 0-0 3, Williams 6 3-4 15, Dittmar 1 0-0 2, Guerin 2 0-0 5, Carlton 4 9-10 18, White 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 14-16 54.
BILLINGS (68) — Henry 6 6-6 20, Newkirk 2 2-2 6, Plowman 2 2-2 7, Davis 1 0-2 2, Moody 7 3-4 20, Fender 5 3-6 13. Totals 23 16-22 68.
Marionville 7 15 13 21 - 56
Billings 18 10 18 22 - 68
3-point goals - Moody 3, Henry 2, Williams 2, Carlton, Plowman.
