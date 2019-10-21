Damage from storms that hit Christian County early Monday has been confirmed to be from two EF-1 tornadoes.
The National Weather Service in Springfield confirmed that a small tornado cut a path of 11.98 miles from Highlandville northeast to Sparta. The storm reached a peak wind speed of 90 mph.
A second EF-1 tornado occurred south of Rogersville, with wind speeds reaching 100 mph. The second storm traveled 6.42 miles to an area southeast of Rogersville in far northern Christian County and southeastern Greene County.
Most of Sparta went without power on Monday morning as Liberty Utilities crews worked to restore electrical outages caused be tree limbs damaging power lines. Several utility poles were also taken down, according to emergency responders.
“There were a lot of trees down and some structural damage, but no injuries were reported,” the Sparta Fire Protection District shared with residents in a statement.
Much of the damage occurred near the intersection of State Highway 125 and State Route U in northern Christian County. Sheriff’s deputies and other emergency responders worked through the overnight hours working to help clear trees and debris from roads.
