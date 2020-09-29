Children’s Smile Center, based in Ozark, recently received two grants to support its efforts to address oral hygiene in southwest Missouri for children during back-to-school events.
The Louis L. and Julia Dorothy Coover Charitable Foundation provided a $2,500 challenge grant through the Community Foundation of the Ozarks’ (CFO) Rural School Partnership. The grant will support the needs of school-age children in rural communities during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 1:1 challenge grant was matched with $2,500 to Children’s Smile Center from Missouri Care, a MO HealthNet (Medicaid) managed care health plan that provides a holistic approach that meets the needs of the whole person while creating and delivering innovative, data-driven, and personalized solutions that enhances the member experience.
“The 2020 pandemic has changed the ability of nonprofits like Children’s Smile Center to interact with children and school districts, especially at the back-to-school time,” said Kristen Haseltine, Children’s Smile Center Community Relations Director. “The grants from the Coover Foundation through Community Foundation of the Ozarks and from Missouri Care, will fully fund Children’s Smile Center’s goal of providing 5,000 oral hygiene kits to younger students in school districts from the Missouri counties of Christian, Stone, Taney, Lawrence, Dade, and Barry.”
According to Children’s Smile Center, oral health in school-aged children, or the lack thereof, can become a major factor in the school success areas of achievement, attendance and behavioral issues, if not addressed.
“Missouri Care is proud to partner with community-based organizations like Children’s Smile Center to make a difference in the health and well-being of local school children,” said Lou Gianquinto, Missouri Care President. “We will continue to support programs that improve health and enhance overall quality of life for our members and community organizations.”
Children’s Smile Center is a southwest Missouri nonprofit that operates dental clinics serving children from low-income families covered only by Missouri Medicaid. Only about 10 percent of dentists statewide, less in southwest Missouri, see children covered by Medicaid due to reimbursement rates so low that normal operating costs are unable to be covered.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.