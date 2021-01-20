The relationship of Harper Kissee and Thomas Rushing is such that they have been able to decide between them what weight class each has been at this season.
One week Kissee has been at 170 pounds and Rushing at 182 and the next week vice-versa.
“We talk it out about which weight class we are both comfortable with each week,” Kissee said. “Usually, 182 is usually more comfortable for him because he’s quite a bit talle than me and 170 is more comfortable for me.”
That was where they both were at Tuesday and it proved to be a winning combo in Ozark’s 36-32 victory versus Nixa.
Kissee pinned Porter Osborne in 3:36 at 170 and Rushing followed up with a 5-1 win against Avry Rutherford at 182.
“Tonight it was the coaches’ decision,” Kissee said about their weight assignments. “We were involved in it a little bit, but it was pretty much about the coaches.”
Rushing upped his record to 27-7 and Kissee improved to 14-17.
“Harper knew his team needed six points out of him and he took care of business,” Sundlie said.
Rushing returned to the mat this season after a hiatus and the Tigers have been glad to welcome him back.
“With him coming back this year to wrestle, it’s been awesome having hm around and having a good practice partner,” Kissee said.
“Rushing is getting tougher and tougher,” Sundlie said. “Thomas stuck with his plan tonight, wrestled at a good pace and from a good position.”
Ozark’s Brock Sundlie continued to turn around his fortunes against Nixa’s Cole Crahan. Sundlie pinned Crahan in 1:10 at 145.
“We used to wrestle back in youth wrestling and he would beat me all the time,” Sundlie said. “So, it’s pretty fun to come back to beat him. This is my second time beating him and first time pinning him.”
“They’ve seen each other in the past and it was a good win for Brock,” Ozark coach Tod Sundlie said.
Brock improved to 16-9 and Crahan, a COC champion two years ago, fell to 8-9.
Sundlie figures Crahan still has an 8-2 edge on him in their all-time matches. But Sundlie was brimming with optimism he would emerge victorious in this matchup.
“I had a lot of confidence coming into the match, knowing my shots were going to work and help me get a takedown and pin,” Sundlie said. “In our wrestling room, we’ve been pushing it hard and my shots have been getting better. With how much we work we do, I should have confidence in my shots and I do.”
Ozark won the dual thanks to a 3-0 win by Hunter Tennison at 285. Other winners for the Tigers included Eian McCracken at 113, Braxton Strick at 138 and Riley Newsom at 152.
Strick upped his record to 31-0 and picked up his 30th pin.
We had so many good situations,” Sundlie said. “We bumped Eian, all 100 pounds of him, up to 113 and he got us six huge points. Overall, we were consistent with our effort.”
Ozark 36, Nixa 32
106: Trenton Sanders (NIXA) over (OZARK) (For.) 113: Eian McCracken (OZARK) over Sivad Davis (NIXA) (Fall 3:15) 120: Zan Fugitt (NIXA) over Daniel Laney (OZARK) (TF 16-0 5:14) 126: Peyton Moore (NIXA) over Jordan Hurst (OZARK) (Fall 1:09) 132: Deagan Fugitt (NIXA) over Elijah Maskrod (OZARK) (Dec 4-2) 138: Braxton Strick (OZARK) over Connor Swensen (NIXA) (Fall 1:18) 145: Brock Sundlie (OZARK) over Cole Crahan (NIXA) (Fall 1:10) 152: Riley Newsom (OZARK) over (NIXA) (For.) 160: Dylan Carter (NIXA) over Kody Shephard (OZARK) (Fall 3:37) 170: Harper Kissee (OZARK) over Porter Osborne (NIXA) (Fall 3:36) 182: Thomas Rushing (OZARK) over Avry Rutherford (NIXA) (Dec 5-1) 195: Michael Turner (NIXA) over Peyton Greer (OZARK) (Dec 3-1) 220: Garrett Davidson (NIXA) over Luke Hulse (OZARK) (TB-1 6-2) 285: Hunter Tennison (OZARK) over John Gholson (NIXA) (Dec 3-0).
