Jose Ortega shares a first name with his father, Jose Torres, and also a strong passion for soccer.
In fact, if not for Torres’ guidance, Ortega’s increasingly-rising Ozark career never would have got off the ground, at least not on a soccer field.
“At first, I wanted to play basketball,” Ortega said. “But my step-Dad got me into the soccer. He made me do some drills in soccer and that's when I fell in love with the sport.”
The same story unfolded with Ortega’s younger brother, Adrian. Once their step-father introduced soccer to them, they were couldn't get enough of it.
“Every day after middle school, we would go outside and do drills,” Jose said.
“Whenever we don’t have anything to do, we have soccer,” Adrian said.
The Ortegas developed their games over the years and this fall have become regulars in Ozark’s lineup. Jose has blossomed into the Tigers’ top scoring threat as a junior forward this season. He is fresh from delivering the winning goal in Ozark’s 2-1 triumph over Kickapoo in the Class 4 District 11 championship match Wednesday.
The Tigers advance to meet Nixa in a Sectional matchup at Nixa on Saturday. Gametime is 6 p.m.
The Ortegas are mindful not to take for granted their opportunity to play high school soccer. Torres did not have the same chance when he was a youth growing up in the southwestern part of the Mexico state of Michoacan in Irimbo.
“I had to help my Dad and Mom with labor,” Torres said. “I would transport corn and stuff and take care of the cows. We didn’t have time to go play soccer.”
When Torres plays soccer now in an adult league at the Lake Country Soccer complex in Springfield, Jose Ortega can see his his step-father’s enthusiasm for the sport.
“I can see that he would have liked to play soccer when he was in school, if he would have had that chance,” Jose Ortega said. “But he never had the chance to play as much as I do. He had to skip school just so he could work and help feed the family.
“I’m very lucky,” he added. “His stories always motivate me to appreciate where I am here in the United States. We are very lucky to be here.”
Torres came into the Ortegas’ life when Jose was 6 years old and Adrian 5. Soccer helped them build the strong relationships they have today.
“When they were 6 and 5, my wife and I showed them soccer,” Torres said. “Ever since then, they started loving it. I’m so proud of their work. Every game I tell them to go 100 percent and they work so hard. That’s going to help them for the future.”
Jose Ortega relates he and his brother have a stronger bond with Torres than they ever imagined they would.
“It’s nice soccer is something we all like to talk about,” Jose Ortega said. “I never thought I would be this close to my step-dad. Now, I like to pretend my last name is Torres, as well, because I care about him that much.”
