Natalie Wilks has made quite a name for herself in the southwest Missouri softball world while playing travel ball for the Kickapoo Lady Chiefs and being a ferocious figure in the center circle.
Admittedly, she’s been a contrast of extreme proportions by being timid as a passive center on the hardwood.
Midway through her sophomore season at Sparta, Wilks is finally starting to look for her own shot and showing why she’s been told to shoot more. She turned in a career-high 23-point performance in the Lady Trojans’ 79-50 victory versus Clever on Thursday.
“Our assistant coach is always telling me to shoot when I’m open — I get that a lot,” Wilks said. “Normally, I’m used to passing it to (teammate Laney Humble) because she’s kind of all-it for us and we have other girls who score, too. But they’re telling me to shoot it more this year, so I’m trying.
“Last year, I didn’t score much. I pretty much just played defense and assisted people,” she added. “Now, I’m trying to step up my game and score more.”
The left-handed Wilks has shown she can seemingly score with ease at times. She is more athletic than most of her counterparts in the paint and can be accurate with her bank shot.
Averaging 10.9 points a game, Wilks has doubled her scoring clip of 5.3 from last season.
Coach Josh Loveland was pleased how Wilks responded earlier this month while Humble was out two weeks with an injury.
“She benefitted when Laney went out,” Loveland said. “We pushed her and Megan (Brown) both. We told them that they have to be more assertive and look to score. They’ve always been pass-minded and shoot-second. We’re trying to turn that around, so that they think, ‘My first option is to go get a basket.’ Then, if they draw defenders, they can look to pitch it. They’ve been big for us offensively, which is going to make us better down the stretch.”
“When our outside game isn’t on, we can pound it inside and (Wilks) can get points,” Humble said.
It’s a bit odd that Wilks will have gone through two seasons of both volleyball and basketball before throwing her first pitch for Sparta’s softball team. Of course, she missed out on her freshman softball season when COVID-19 wiped out spring sports a year ago.
“Our seniors were going to be a real help for us last year and I would have loved it,” Wilks said. “There’s nothing we can do about it now.”
Wilks didn’t play basketball last summer for the first time to devote her time to softball. But she values the experience and strength she picks up playing volleyball and basketball.
“I’m more focused on softball, but basketball and volleyball help with my training by making me stronger,” she said. “I do workouts after basketball (practices) for softball and my teammates know it’s for softball. But I’m also here for basketball.”
