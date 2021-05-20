Nixa sophomore Dylan Sanders has responded well to being moved to the first leg for Nixa’s 4 x 100 relay and 4 x 200 relay.
With Sanders starting things off, the Eagles finished first at Districts in both races, clocking in at 44.31 in the 4 x 100 relay and 1:31.59 in the 4 x 200 relay.
Staggered starts don’t mess with Sanders’ psyche.
“You've just got to keep running because you can't really catch up to everybody because they are so far in front of you,” Sanders said. “I still like starting. I do my best and the other guys will do the rest.
“They moved me to first because I'm a little better off the blocks,” he added. “I like going out of the blocks. I keep my head down and try to keep my power going forward.”
Sanders is showing no ill effects from a broken ankle he suffered during a 7-on-7 session with Nixa’s football team last summer.
“I landed on somebody wrong and didn't have much of a season,” Sanders said. “I came back in early October. I played running back for the jayvee. (The coaches) are moving me to corner because it's kind of hard to play running back with (teammates) Ramone Green and Spencer Ward already there.”
Sanders runs with senior star Smith Wheeler on Nixa’s 4 x 200 relay and 4 x 400 relay. With Sanders running the second leg and Wheeler the anchor leg, the Eagles won the 4 x 400 relay in 3:27 at Districts.
Sanders values Wheeler’s leadership.
“Smith sets a good example and likes to push us,” Sanders said. “He's making me run the 200 with him because he wanted to push me a little bit.”
Seeing how well Sanders has done in the 4 x 400 relay, Wheeler wonders if he might eventually blossom as a 400 runner.
“He had no interest in running the 400 (in the 4 x 400 relay) at all,” Wheeler said. “Coach Brumley signed him up for it one day and the kid is a natural at it. He had to come all the way back from an injury. I'm proud of him.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.