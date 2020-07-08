A fog of smoke and ringing gunshots filled the indoor shooting range on Independence Day as patrons came out to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Sound of Freedom USA.
The festivities spanned the Fourth of July weekend and included door prizes, food and reduced rates on selected products.
In 2008, A.G. and Jane Paul saw the need for Ozark to have an indoor shooting range. At the time, there was one indoor range in the area with only five lanes. A.G. Paul admitted he was often frustrated to find that there were no free lanes when he wanted to shoot. His solution was to open his own gun range with 16 lanes. His wife, Jane, was quickly on board with the idea.
“[Our range] would not only provide an indoor range, which then solved all the problems of location, temperature and convenience, but we would also start offering conceal carry classes, as well as a retail store,” Jane Paul said.
Additionally, customers have the opportunity to rent guns at Sound of Freedom. A.G. Paul noted that it was about a five-hour drive to anywhere else that provided this option.
“When we first opened, we had a lot of cases where this husband had bought his wife this gun, she took it out and tried to shoot it and didn’t like it,” A.G. Paul said. “So now, we encourage [people]…to try a gun out before they go buy it – because we don’t care where they buy their gun, we just want them to get the right gun.”
“It gives you peace of mind so that when you do buy a gun or you bring someone in for a gun, you know that they’re going to be able to try out most of the major brands and not buy a gun [that isn’t a good fit],” Jane Paul said.
The Pauls worked extra hard to make sure everything was completed so they could have their grand opening on the Fourth of July in 2010.
“[The holiday] denotes our patriotism, our belief in the Second Amendment, our belief in the Constitution and everything that we believe firearms denotes,” Jane Paul said. “That’s why we’ve got flags everywhere and red, white and blue.”
The Pauls are grateful they have made it 10 years and attribute their success to the support they have received from Ozark and the surrounding communities. In turn, they try to stay involved in the community. The Pauls have been members of the Springfield and Nixa chambers of commerce and are currently members of the Ozark Chamber of Commerce. They support non-profits such as Care to Learn, Least Of These and Children’s Smile Center. They were graduates of the first Ozark Fire Safety Academy. They also supported the Ozark Police Department by redesigning and renovating their outdoor shooting range.
As is the case at all businesses, the COVID-19 pandemic had an impact on Sound of Freedom. The Pauls consider themselves lucky, however, since they were deemed an essential business and were able to stay open. They had to reevaluate a number of their policies and procedures, which included frequent sanitization, shutting down every other lane in order to accommodate the 6-foot social distancing rule and curtailing their private instruction sessions for a time.
Three of the employees at Sound of Freedom have been there since the start, and several others have been there about five years, Jane Paul noted. All of the employees have an extensive knowledge of and experience with firearms.
“We want to thank all of our employees that basically run this company; they are the faces of Sound of Freedom,” Jane Paul said. “They are what makes this business successful.”
