For a second consecutive year, the Sparta Board of Education received one of the top honors in the state for dedication, leadership, accreditation and teamwork.
Sparta was one of just 26 school boards to win the Missouri School Boards’ Association Governance Team Award for 2020. There are 555 school districts in Missouri.
The award is based on the school board and Sparta Superintendent Rocky Valentine’s ability to show “outstanding commitment to ongoing professional development in areas such as student achievement, school law and finance, board operations and contemporary issues in education.” The award honors “commitment to regional and statewide leadership and to active participation in legislative advocacy for public schools and the students they serve.”
The Sparta R-3 Board of Educations consists of President Keith Roller, Vice President Dennis Lilly, Secretary Betty Braden, Danny Joe Rains, Danny Schnieder, Jason Loveland and Ray Eaton.
The criteria to win the award requires all seven school board members to complete essential training certifications from MSBA. The district must be fully accredited. At least two board members must attain “advanced” levels of certification from the MSBA, and one member must attain the “master’s” level of certification. A quorum of school board members and the superintendent are required to attend a regional meeting and the MSBA annual conference, a member must attend the MSBA legislative forum and a member must serve as a delegate in the MSBA delegate assembly.
The Missouri School Boards’ Association is a not-for-profit organization that exists to help school boards succeed in leading and operating their respective school districts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.