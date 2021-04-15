The new public library in Sparta is set to open May 7.
A grand opening celebration is set for 9 a.m. that Friday.
The new library was built to the east of the Dollar General on Highway 14. There is room for the possibility of future building expansion on the land.
One of the biggest needs the library will help fill for eastern Christian County residents will be access to high speed internet connections. The new library will have work stations where patrons can access WiFi and use high speed internet.
According to data from University of Missouri Extension, about 4,796 of the 31,097 households in Christian County lack internet access. About 15.42 percent of Christian County’s estimated population of more than 83,000 people live in households without internet access. It’s also estimated that more of Christian County’s population that lacks internet access at home lives on the eastern side of the county.
The staff of the Christian County Library has been active in the community for several years. They put on children’s story hours at Sparta Fire Station No. 1, attended stakeholder events such as Sparta Board of Aldermen and Sparta Chamber of Commerce meetings, and have participated in community events like the Sparta Christmas Parade and Persimmon Days.
In 2017, Christian County voters approved the renewal of the library’s tax levy rate, providing the needed funding for expansion.
Construction Services Group, which does business as the Marion Company, won the bid for the Sparta library. The same company is also built the Sparta Early Childhood Center on the campus of Sparta Elementary and Sparta Middle School.
When the Sparta branch opens, the Christian County Library will have its goal of “Four on 14,” four freestanding library branches on Highway 14 that are accessible to the vast majority of the estimated 90,000 people who live in Christian County. The branch in Sparta will operate with the same hours as the libraries in Ozark, Clever and Nixa, with the same amenities.
