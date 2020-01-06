A man from Sparta was sentenced to 19 years in federal prison for drug trafficking, counterfeiting and failing to register as a sex offender.
William W. Chamlee, 53, pleaded guilty to three federal felony charges, including possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, on July 1, 2019. On Jan. 3, U.S. District Judge Roseann Ketchmark sentenced Chamlee to 19 years and seven months in federal prison with no possibility for parole.
Chamlee is currently in state prison in Arkansas. The judge ordered that his federal sentence be served consecutive to any state prison sentences he serves. Chamlee is currently housed at the East Arkansas Regional Unit in Brickeys, Arkansas. He is serving a 15-year sentence on nine convictions, including drug possession, failure to register as a sex offender, video voyeurism, property theft and escape.
Chamlee had Arkansas warrants for his arrest when he was found inside a camper on a piece of property in Sparta on Nov. 4, 2016. Law enforcement agents searched the camper and reportedly found a Jennings .22-caliber semiautomatic pistol, ammunition, 17 grams of “pure methamphetamine,” counterfeit bills adding up to $2,190 and a printer Chamlee was allegedly using to print counterfeit bills.
According to the Office of the U.S. District Attorney for the Western District of Missouri, Chamlee admitted that he was buying an ounce of meth each week from a source he found on the website Craigslist. He was allegedly paying between $700 and $800 per ounce.
In Arkansas, Chamlee’s sex offense was for video voyeurism against a 10-year-old victim. According to the Office of the U.S. District Attorney, “Chamlee admitted he knew that he was required to register as a sex offender when he moved to Missouri, but didn’t register because of the Arkansas arrest warrants.”
The U.S. Marshal Service, Drug Enforcement Administration, Secret Service, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Christian County Sheriff’s Office all conducted the investigations resulting in Chamlee’s arrest.
