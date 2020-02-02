Sparta High School will be the site of a digital citizenship event on March 10, at 6:30 p.m.
The goal of this event is to help educate parents and citizens about internet safety, social media, and student privacy in the digital age. J.J. Goulbourne, CoxHealth’s Public Safety Training Coordinator, will give a presentation on the topics of child identity theft, the dangers found in some online video games, kids and teens on social media, cyberbullying, kids texting and sexting and parental controls of technology devices.
The event is free and open to the public, however, Goulbourne asked that only adults attend due to the mature subject matter that will be covered in the presentation.
