Under MSHSAA's new District classifications for basketball announced last week, Sparta and Spokane will make their debuts in Class 3 for any sport this winter.
Sparta, with an enrollment of 161, and Spokane, with an enrollment of 159, will be among the smallest schools in Class 3. The cutoff for Class 2 is 144. Class 3 made up of schools with enrollments between 145-258.
Sparta is assigned to Class 3 District 10 with Strafford, Fair Grove, Hartville, Mansfield and Conway.
Of course, for the ever-rising Lady Trojans that will mean having to get past the five-time defending state champion Strafford Lady Indians.
“It is going to be really tough,” Sparta coach Josh Loveland said. “There are definitely other Districts that we could have landed in that wouldn't be quite as challenging. But we are where we are and we are going to do the best we can to prepare and compete.”
The Lady Trojans have made upgrades in their schedule to prepare for elite competition.
“We have changed our schedule a lot the last few years trying to adjust to playing bigger schools and trying to play at a higher level every night,” Loveland said. “Last year, we played in the Walnut Grove Tournament and we played in the Rogersville Tournament, where we played Willard, Central and Rogersville. We added Clever and Hartville to our schedule last year and picked up Ava this year to make our schedule more challenging. We will continue to pick up some bigger schools for next year.”
Clever, Spokane may see D-I talents
Clever and Spokane are paired with Ash Grove, Marionville and Pleasant Hope in Class 3 District 11. Greenwood’s boys are also included in the District, having been bumped up to Class 3 due to their recent success as a private school.
Clever, with an enrollment of 238, is the largest school in all of Class 3.
Lady Jays coach Dan Jones points Ash Grove and Missouri State commit Khloe Moad as the District’s frontrunner.
“I was surprised by the new assignment,” Clever coach Dan Jones said. “But I believed whatever District we would be in, that by the end of the season, we would be ready to compete for one of the top spots. I purposefully made the schedule as tough as I could to get us tough and ready. We are no stranger to the big-school competition.
“We are still searching for our identity and have some things to figure out,” he added. “But I like my girls and our chances to win the District. One thing for sure we will be ready.”
Greenwood's boys feature famed Aminu Mohammed, at least for the time being. Speculation has him moving on to the college level at the start of the new year.
Familiar foes for Billings
Billings is in Class 2 District 11 with Blue Eye, Crane, Fordland, Galena, Marion County Early and New Covenant. Greenwood is also in the District on the girls side.
Billings coach Kendall Tilley has one of his best teams in recent seasons and hopes the Wildcats can bounce back from a 1-2 start to contend with SWCL rivals Crane, Blue Eye and Galena.
“Looks like it will be one of the best Class 2 Districts,” Tilley said. “We are still trying to get things rolling and hopefully we keep improving. Crane will be the team to beat. I just hope we all get to that point without any major (COVID 19) setbacks.”
Chadwick eyes No. 1 seed
Chadwick is in Class 1 District 4 with Bradleyville, Exeter, Hurley, Lutie, Niangua and School of the Ozarks. S of O, reacting to COVID 19, has opted not to tip off its season until Jan. 11.
Just five years after starting 0-8, Chadwick’s boys started this season by winning their first six games. Entering this week, the Cardinals were the only boys team in the District with a winning record.
Higher seed to play at home
MSHSAA also announced that District sites will not be awarded to any one school. The higher seed will serve as the host for each District game, from the opening round to the final.
