2021 marks Rocky Valentine's final semester as the superintendent of the Sparta R-3 School District.
Valentine, who recently defended his dissertation and finished a doctoral degree, has been hired as an assistant superintendent in the Marshfield R-1 School District. Marshfield promoted Mike Henry to the superintendent position upon the pending retirement of David Steward, creating a vacancy in the assistant superintendent of operations position, which Valentine has been tapped to fill.
“Basically, all of the things that I get to do in my current job are what I’ll get to focus on there, transportation, technology, facilities and grounds, food service, those big rocks that go into the operational side of what I’ll get to work with,” Valentine said.
Valentine will also be in charge of a key area of focus for the Marshfield School District, health services.
A native of Ava, Valentine spent his past 11 years as an employee of the Sparta School District. He spent three of those years as a teacher, four years as the principal of Sparta Middle School and the last four years as the superintendent.
It’s a move that also makes personal sense for Valentine and his family. His parents live in Ava and have a farm. His wife’s family is from Rogersville and has a farm in Marshfield.
Valentine’s last day on the job in Sparta will be June 30. He starts in Marshfield July 1. He hopes to help the Sparta Board of Education with the process of selecting his replacement.
“There are so many good people there, in our schools, in our families, in our community. I’m fortunate in that and appreciative. They took a chance on a 22-year-old kid to be a teacher. They took a chance on a 26-year-old to be a principal, and then they took a chance on a 30-year-old to be a superintendent,” Valentine said.
During his time as superintendent, Valentine has had a role in a couple of key projects. The Sparta Early Childhood Center opened in January. In addition to housing a preschool, school district offices and a community meeting room, the building is a FEMA-approved public tornado shelter.
“The legwork of that started 8-10 years ago, and so I didn’t have a hand in any of that,” Valentine said. “I got to be in on a lot of the backend piece of it, but not so much the front end. I’m really proud of that, because that’s really big for our town, big for our community, big for our school.”
Valentine was also part of a one-to-one technology implementation program, in which every student in the school district is allotted one portable computer that is an integral part of their coursework. The one-to-one started with the purchase of 20 Chromebooks in 2013, and multiplied to 180 devices in the hands of Sparta Middle School students by 2016.
“Honestly, what it’s allowed us to do is be ahead of the game. When we got to the pandemic situation this past spring, we were able to put a device in every kid’s hand,” Valentine said. “A lot of school districts around us didn’t have that opportunity; we were prepared.”
Valentine said he is also proud of the way that the Sparta School District has been able to maintain some consistency with its staff, keeping some teachers for longer tenures in a difficult climate. Teachers sometimes gain experience in Sparta and then leave for higher-paying jobs in other school districts, but not always.
“We lose a lot of our people to Ozark and Nixa and some of the larger schools that we’re so close to. We’ve been able to really, in my opinion, do some things to help our climate and culture that encourage really good people to stay here,” Valentine said. “They want to be part of something at Sparta.”
When a new superintendent is hired for Sparta, Valentine aims to be one of the first people to welcome him/her into the community.
“Sometimes when people are leaving, it’s not on the best terms or situations like that, that’s the furthest from it. I am excited to see them find somebody good, and I know they will,” Valentine said. “When they get that person selected, I hope to sit down and break bread and have coffee with them, and really fill them in on some of the big rocks that we have moving in the district.”
