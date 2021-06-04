A $500 grant from FCS Financial will help Spokane High School students help persons in need in their community.
Raised bed gardens, building picnic tables and benches, creating an outdoor classroom, and landscaping main streets are a few of the community projects that 4-H and FFA youth will carry out in months and years to come as recipients of a Shaping Rural Missouri Grant. Fifty-two 4-H clubs and FFA chapters received a $500 Shaping Rural Missouri Grant to complete a community improvement project this year.
This is the tenth year of FCS Financial awarding Shaping Rural Missouri Grants. The program has awarded more than $180,000 back to rural Missouri.
“Our member-owners and staff live in Missouri rural communities, so community development is important to FCS Financial,” said David Janish, CEO, FCS Financial. “In 10 years, these grants enhanced our rural communities and allowed more than 380 youth organizations to work as a team to accomplish a worthy goal.”
The Spokane FFA chapter received $500 to build raised beds to grow produce in order to provide to a community food pantry.
