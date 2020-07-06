SPOKANE — LeAndra Bell was a three-time winner for Spokane, as the Owls and Lady Owls hosted a field-events only track meet last week.
Bell, a sophomore, took first place in the discus (78-10), javelin (73-11) and shot put (29-6). She beat the field by 18 feet in the discus, six feel in the javelin and nearly five feet in the shot put.
On the boys side, Spokane’s Shaun Ballard captured first in the shot put (39-5).
Seconds for Spokane went to Ballard in the javelin (142-3), Gabriel Duarte in the discus (101-9) and Josie Jordan in the shot put (24-7).
In addition to Spokane, participants hailed from Galena, Crane, Springfield Catholic, Kickapoo, Blue Eye and New Covenant.
Spokane will also host a running events meet July 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.