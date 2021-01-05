Marionville’s players weren’t the only ones out for revenge when the Comets and Spokane met for the second this season Monday. Owls center JD Tate also was desperately seeking redemption.
Tate wasn’t happy about not contributing much in Spokane’s win over Marionville at the Marionville Tournament last month. He had just six points.
Tate gained retribution the second time around by scoring 20 points as the Owls swept their season series against the Comets by claiming a 60-54 triumph.
“For this game, I came back with more aggression. I wanted it more,” said Tate, a sophomore center. “Six points wasn’t good enough. I came back for vengeance.”
The 6-foot-7 Tate towered over Marionville defenders and dominated through three quarter. He had 18 points until picking up his third foul midway through the third quarter.
He kept the Comets guessing by going to his right and left.
“I like my left hand and my right hand,” Tate said. “It really just depends which side of my body (the defender) is on.”
As a defender himself, Tate turned in quite possibly the two biggest plays of the game. Playing with four fouls down the stretch, he drew two charging fouls to help cool a Marionville comeback.
The Comets trailed by as many as 17 points, before having a chance to make it a one-possession ball game in the final seconds.
The charging fouls Tate drew came on breakaway layup attempts by Marionville. The second charge was the fifth foul on Jordan Williams, who led the Comets with 22 points.
“As soon as I saw them drive to the lane, I thought, ‘This is an opportunity, don’t jump because you might get another foul,’” Tate said. “I was thinking of setting my feet and drawing a charge. I’ve learned not to jump and if they put their shoulder down and initiate the contact, fall down.”
“There’s been three or four games now in which he’s had big charges toward the end of the game,” forward Jacob Wiggins said.
“You have to remember (Tate) is just a sophomore,” Spokane coach Terry Writer said. “But he’s been around the game and knows the game well enough to hopefully make good decisions when we need him to.
“It got helter-skelter in the fourth quarter and we didn’t make many good decisions,” Writer added. “We gave them a chance to come back. But that’s part of the game. It was a good win. They’re hard matchup for us because of our size, but we’re a hard matchup for them because of our size.”
Both Spokane wins over Marionville were by margins of six points. The first meeting was a 62-56 Owls win. Despite the similar scores, Spokane took different routes to victory.
In the first game, guards Sam Shuman and Grant Stewart combined for 27 points. On Monday, Tate, Wiggins and forward Jaden McCoy teamed for 49 points.
Wiggins is enjoying getting extensive minutes for the first time as a senior.
"It’s been fun,” he said. “I liked to think coming into the season my position was going to be to step up score a few.”
“Jacob has had a couple good games and a couple not-so-good games,” Writer said. “He didn’t start our last two games. It was good to see him bounce back tonight.”
Wiggins added the Owls are happy to be 10-4 after a tumultuous summer that saw two starters from last season transfer and former coach Kyle Johnson take an assistant’s job at Parkview.
“We’re very proud,” Wiggins said. “It kind of put a chip on our shoulders when they left. We told ourselves, ‘We’re going to go out and get a few wins.’”
Spokane began a stretch Monday in which the Owls will play seven of eight games at home. They will host Chadwick and Miller next week.
Spokane 60, Marionville 54
MARIONVILLE (54) — High 2 5-6 10, Young 0 2-4 2, Brown 2 2-2 6, Williams 8 2-5 22, Carlton 6 0-0 14. Totals 18 11-17 54.
SPOKANE (60) — Shuman 1 0-0 2, Stewart 1 0-0 3, McCoy 7 0-0 17, Wiggins 6 0-1 12, Newell 2 0-0 5, Tate 9 2-5 20, Leigh 0 1-2 1. Totals 26 3-8 60.
Marionville 10 13 9 22 - 54
Spokane 15 21 9 15 - 60
3-point goals - Williams 4, McCoy 3, Carlton 2, Stewart, Newell, High.
