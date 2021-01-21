Ozark East Elementary’s Stacy Yerby is the Springfield Cardinals Missouri Lottery Teacher of the Month for January 2021.
Yerby is in her 18th year as a teacher, and her innovative teaching strategies have impressed parents and students in Ozark throughout her career.
For the past six years, Yerby has built up an economics unit around a pop-up restaurant that is completely designed and managed by her second graders. Her unit has been so successful that it attracted attention from outside the Ozark School District and has been covered by media outlets, including the Headliner News.
"Students do all the prep work from making menus, hostessing, serving, cooking and cleaning," a Missouri Lottery Teacher of the Month nominator explained. "Hundreds of people come to their one-day restaurant. Throughout the years, money raised from these events has been donated to many good causes from an ill student's medical bills to the Ronald McDonald house, the PTA and more.”
Yerby’s nominator applauded her for creating a unique, interactive and memorable experience for her students that also helps charitable causes.
"Stacy is so much more than a second-grade teacher. She's a humanitarian,” the nominator wrote.
To show gratitude for their important contributions to the southwest Missouri community, Yerby and each future Teacher of the Month winner will receive one 2021 luxury suite rental with food and beverage for up to 18 people at a Springfield Cardinals game. She also wins one ceremonial first pitch, recognition on the Cardinals Video Board and 18 Cardinals caps, all from the Missouri Lottery.
Created as a way to honor local-area educators from all grade levels, the Cardinals Teacher of the Month Award program presented by Missouri Lottery is an opportunity for the southwest Missouri community to shine the spotlight on teachers who are making a difference in the lives of their students during these challenging times.
One hundred percent of Missouri Lottery profits are earmarked for education. Since the Missouri Lottery began 34 years ago, it has generated more than $6.5 billion for the state and public education.
To learn more about the Teacher of the Month award program or to nominate someone to win Teacher of the Month, you can visit http://springfieldcardinals.com/molotteryteachers.
