A Springfield man is in jail six months after a grand jury indicted him on eight charges.
Michael W. Harrell, 38, is accused of seven felony charges including first-degree assault with a special victim. In this case, Harrell is accused of assaulting a law enforcement officer, which is punishable upon conviction by 10-30 years in prison.
Because Harrell’s case is a grand jury indictment, certain details of the allegations against him are not available in court records. A Christian County grand jury indicted Harrell Jan. 11.
Harrell was identified by the Missouri State Highway Patrol as the suspect in a vehicle chase that ran through three counties and ended with an exchange of gunfire. Barry County sheriff’s deputies attempted to stop Harrell in a vehicle in Purdy on Missouri Highway 37, and that’s when the vehicle allegedly took off toward Monett.
The chase reportedly continued onto U.S. Highway 60 at Monett, then continued northeast through Aurora, Marionville and then into Christian County outside of Billings. Harrell allegedly fired at least one shot at an Aurora police officer. Harrell was then shot by a Verona police officer and by an Aurora police officer.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol later cleared both police officers of any wrongdoing, following an independent investigation of the incident.
Harrell is accused of class A felony assault for allegedly pointing a firearm at a law enforcement officer on Sept. 22, 2018. Harrell is accused of attempting “to cause physical injury” to a law enforcement officer “by means of a dangerous instrument by ramming (the officer’s) patrol vehicle.”
Harrell is also accused of class B felony drug trafficking. The indictment alleges Harrell was in possession of about 90 grams of methamphetamine at the time of his arrest. He faces a charge of class D felony possession of a controlled substance for possessing what police alleged to be an unspecified amount of hydrocodone, a narcotic painkiller commonly sold under the brand names Vicodin or Lortab.
The grand jury indicted Harrell for unlawful possession of a firearm for allegedly possessing a .380 Taurus pistol. As a previously convicted felon, Harrell is not allowed by law to own or possess a gun. He is also accused of the class E felony of unlawful use of a weapon. According to the indictment, “the defendant knowingly exhibited, in the presence of one or more persons, a .380 Taurus, a weapon readily capable of lethal use, in an angry or threatening manner.”
According to its manufacturer, the Taurus 380 spectrum is a “subcompact micro-pistol,” measuring 5 inches long and weighing about 10 ounces. It has a capacity of six or seven rounds.
The grand jury indictment accuses Harrell of being a prior and persistent offender because he has prior convictions of second degree assault in 2010 and felony possession of a controlled substance in 2002. He is also accused of class A misdemeanor possession of marijuana for allegedly having more than 10 but less than 35 grams of marijuana in his possession at the time of his arrest.
Online court records show Harrell pleaded guilty to first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle in a Greene County case on June 17. He is scheduled to be sentenced in that case Aug. 2, in Springfield. Jail records show Harrell is currently an inmate in the Greene County Jail.
