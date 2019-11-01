A Wednesday night visit to a gentleman’s club ended in a fight, a gunshot wound and an arrest.
Christian County deputies were called to Illusions Gentleman’s Club on West Guin road in Nixa on the night of Oct. 30. Two men were reportedly involved in a fight fight. Law enforcement agents have identified one of the participants, but have not identified the man they say Antoine L. Bostic, 35, was attempting to help.
Bostic told deputies he attempted to break up the fight six or seven times, according to a probable cause statement filed against him. Bostic reportedly had blood on his hands, which he said was from breaking up the fight.
A man suffered a single gunshot wound to one of his legs, and also had bruises on his face from the fight, according to Christian County sheriff’s deputies.
Bostic reportedly denied shooting the man until a deputy told Bostic that a witness confirmed Bostic had fired the shot that struck the man’s leg.
According to the probable cause statement, Bostic said, “I did do it, I’ll take the weight for that.” According to the deputy, Bostic told the victim, “he was from a different breed, St. Louis, and he would kill you out here with no hesitation.”
“No one knows you here, and you[sic] been told to leave,” Bostic reportedly told the man who was shot.
Bostic reportedly left Illusions with his unidentified friend, but asked his friend to stop and let him out of the vehicle, “because they were under the influence,” according to the probable cause statement. That’s when sheriff’s deputies found Bostic and confronted him.
Bostic was charged with the class A felony of first degree assault and the unclassified felony of armed criminal action. He was booked in the Christian County Jail in Ozark, where he is being held without bond. Bostic has a bond hearing scheduled for Nov. 5 in associate circuit court. He does not presently have an attorney representing him.
Bostic is on probation for a third degree assault conviction from Greene County in 2017. He also has a warrant out for his arrest in Springfield, where he is considered a non-compliant sex offender. On Jan. 11, 2007, Bostic was convicted of felony statutory sodomy and statutory rape in the Circuit Court of the City of St. Louis.
