A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, in Adams Funeral Home, Nixa. A visitation will be held from 12-1 p.m. prior to the service in the funeral home. A private burial will follow the service.
Stanley J. Rantz, 77, of Reeds Spring passed away Saturday, Aug.15, 2020. He was born in Reed’s Spring May 30, 1943 to Lester and Ruby (Riott) Rantz.
After Stanley graduated from Galena High School, he joined the Navy. He served from 1965-1969 in Vietnam as a boat gunner patrolling the rivers in Vietnam.
Stanley worked for his father as a brick mason, learning the skill of masonry form his father. He built missile silos near Nevada, Missouri, and helped build St. John’s Hospital, now Mercy Hospital, in Springfield.
Stanley was a muscle car enthusiast and had several cars over the years. He was an avid NASCAR fan. He liked large breeds of dogs. Stanley Loved life and lived it to the fullest.
Stanley is survived by his daughter Jeanette Nichol Rantz; sister Joan Davis, her husband Don of Galena; many nieces and nephews; and his Great Dane Sam.
Stanley was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother Blaine Rantz.
Arrangements are under the direction of Adams Funeral Home, Nixa.
