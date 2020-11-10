The Missouri state auditor found that the financials for the city of Clever and its municipal court are both in good shape.
State Auditor Nicole Galloway gave both the city and the municipal division an official rating of "good,” in a pair of reports released Nov. 9. The audits came about after citizens of Clever petitioned the State Auditor’s Office to investigate financials at City Hall.
"Earlier this year, concerned citizens in Clever asked my office to do an independent review of the city's financial operations," Galloway said. "Our audits recommended changes to increase efficiency and accountability. City officials responded positively to the audit findings and indicated they've implemented many of the recommendations. That's how audits get results and taxpayers benefit."
The audit of the city of Clever found a need to improve city payroll controls and procedures, including better review of timesheets, leave usage and holiday pay. The audit recommended that the city develop a clear criteria for incentive payments.
In 2019, the Clever Board of Aldermen approved and paid safety incentive payments adding to a total of $900 to nine city employees, or $100 per employee, and city officials indicated the payments are a longstanding practice. However, the city does not have a formalized process for awarding this additional compensation.
“Incentive payments were made without a formalized and clearly defined process of how the additional compensation was to be earned, giving the appearance of year-end bonuses, that may violate the Missouri Constitution,” the audit report reads.
A “good rating” indicates the Clever and its municipal court system are both well-managed financially. It is a step below the maximum rating of “excellent.”
“The report contains a few findings, and the entity has indicated most or all of the recommendations have already been, or will be, implemented,” the audit report reads.
The audit also recommended better planning related to the use and purchase of real estate. In March 2020, the city purchased two lots of land next to Clever City Hall “for significantly more than the appraised value.”
Elected officials told auditing staff that the land could eventually be used to expand City Hall, but there are no immediate plans for such a project.
The audit of the municipal division found that the city did not establish a separate fund or accounting for money collected for three different court costs that are assessed. Because of this practice, the municipal division and the city have little assurance that those court costs were properly used in compliance with state law.
The Clever Municipal Court handled 198 cases with $21,442 worth of receipts from July 1, 2018, to June 30, 2019.
The audit also found Municipal Judge Matthew Owen did not always approve the final disposition of cases. The audit noted two of the 10 tickets that auditors reviewed did not have the judge’s approval or final disposition documented. The court clerk pledged that Owen would sign or initial all docket entries in the future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.