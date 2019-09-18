If you were hoping to see the governor of Missouri speak at the Ozark State of the Community dinner, you’re out of luck unless you know someone who already got tickets.
The Ozark Chamber of Commerce announced that the 2019 Ozark State of the Community event sold out by Sept. 16. The event is scheduled for Oct. 3, at First Baptist Church in Ozark. It features status reports and project updates from stakeholders who are part of the Ozark Partnership in Progress, which includes the Ozark School District, Ozark city government and the Ozark Chamber of Commerce.
This year, it features Gov. Mike Parson as the keynote speaker. Parson was announced Sept. 11.
"We are excited to welcome Governor Parson to Ozark,” Ozark Chamber of Commerce director Anna Evans said. “The governor has identified and supported priorities that are important to our Ozark business community, including innovative workforce development initiatives that will help move Missourians into in-demand careers."
Parson has made several appearances in Christian County since he was appointed to the governor’s office in 2018. He has visited sporting events involving family members in Sparta, made an appearance at West Elementary School in Ozark in May and visited when an EF-2 tornado touched down in Ozark’s Rivers and Waterford subdivisions.
Ozark Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors Chairman Chuck Fugate noted that Parson grew up on a farm in Wheatland and has maintained strong ties to this part of the state.
“He shares our Southwest Missouri values and is committed to quality government. He is a man of faith, with a strong ethical center that has guided his career in public service,” Fugate said.
Parson seeks election to his first full term as governor in 2020.
