Work to replace culverts along State Route U will affect travel along State Route U in eastern Christian County.
The work, which is subject to change because of weather conditions including rain and snow in the forecast, was originally scheduled for Feb. 8-11. The work affects State Route U between its western intersection with State Highway 125 and an eastern point and Route KK near Ozark Raceway Park. The work was scheduled to begin Monday night near the drag race track, and workers were scheduled to work toward the west.
Crews will replace deteriorating culvert pipes that run under the road, allowing for better water drainage in the future.
The highway will only be closed in places where crews are set up and working. Drivers will be able to get to driveways and entrances on either side of the work zones, but will not be able to travel through the work zones.
Drivers urged to find alternate routes. No signed detours are planned. Electronic message boards located near the planned road work will alert drivers to any changes in the work schedule. You may also check the MoDOT Traveler Information Map at http://modot.org for updates.
