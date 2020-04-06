Christian County residents had been under a stay-at-home order from their county commission for 11 days when a statewide order for Missouri related to the COVID-19 pandemic began April 6.
Not much changes for what Christian County residents can and can’t do, by law, under Gov. Mike Parson’s “Stay Home Missouri” order. Essential workers will still be able to go to work to operate their essential businesses, as defined by federal guidelines. People will still travel two and from appointments for health care, provided that health care has been determined essential, and shopping for groceries, buying essential home goods and outdoor recreation are all still legal.
The governor boiled down his order into a simple set of instructions: if you don’t need to go anywhere, don’t go.
“There comes a time when we have to make major sacrifices in our lives. Many of us make sacrifices each and every day, but now more than ever, we must all make sacrifices,” Governor Parson said. “This is not about any one individual person. This is about our families, friends, neighbors, and the entire state of Missouri. For the sake of all Missourians, be smart, be responsible, and stay home, Missourians.”
The statewide order, however, does contain some limitations that retail stores and grocers must adhere to, which will change grocery shopping for Christian County residents until at least April 24.
Retailers are ordered to limit the number of individuals inside their stores to 10 percent or less of the building’s fire code capacity if the building is 10,000 square feet or larger in size. Smaller stores, with footprints of 10,000 square feet or less, are limited to 25 percent of the fire code capacity.
Workers at larger retailers such as Walmart, Lowe’s and PriceCutter could be seen preparing their stores for compliance with the capacity requirements. The big box retailers set up staging areas outside their stores where shoppers will wait in line once the stores reach capacity. Some retailers also placed markings on the floors to denote 6 feet of space, so that shoppers can comply with social distancing guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Ozark Fire Marshal Don Gregory shared in a social media post from the Ozark Fire Protection District’s official Facebook page that any business within his district could contact the fire district for advice on complying with the governor’s order.
“Christian County has done a good job to this point of flattening the curve. This is because we are committed to ensuring we make it through this together,” Gregory wrote.
As of April 5, there have been 2,367 lab-confirmed diagnoses of the coronavirus in Missouri, with 34 deaths. There are 16 confirmed cases in Christian County, spread across Nixa, Ozark and Sparta. In neighboring Greene County, there have been 61 cases of COVID-19 with six deaths.
