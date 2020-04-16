The governor of Missouri has extended a statewide stay-at-home order through May 3.
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced the extension of the “Stay Home Missouri” order at a press briefing in Jefferson City on April 16. The original statewide stay-at-home order in response to the COVID-19 pandemic was set to expire on April 24.
Parson’s order adds nine days to the original order, which began April 6.
“Between now and May 4, we will continue to monitor the situation and work with Missouri hospitals, health care providers, public health experts, business leaders and state departments to develop a plan with the safety of Missourians at its core. Our approach will be deliberate and data-driven,” Parson said.
Parson stressed the use of data being a key factor in his decision to extend the order. Social distancing, the governor said, is working.
“We are seeing very early signs in the data that lead us to be cautiously optimistic that we are beginning to slow the course of the infection and see improvements across Missouri, even in our hardest hit areas like St. Louis and Kansas City,” Parson said.
Since the pandemic began, 152 Missourians have died of COVID-19. As of April 16, the day the extension was announced, there have been more than 5,000 Missourians whose COVID-19-positive status has been confirmed through laboratory testing.
“While we never want to see these numbers rise, the numbers were projected to be much worse in Missouri, had we not taken fast and decisive action to implement social distancing,” Parson said. “Our state agencies have been working with Missouri public health experts using Missouri-specific data to track the course of COVID-19 in our state.”
Parson said he also understands that Missourians are frustrated by losing their jobs, being furloughed or experiencing personal losses of income from their businesses.
“I understand that social distancing has caused significant sacrifice on the part of Missourians, but as I have said before, this is a time when we must all make sacrifices,” Parson said.
As of April 16, there are 18 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Christian County—10 in Nixa, 4 in Ozark and 4 in Sparta. There are 81 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Greene County.
