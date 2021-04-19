Grant Stewart surprised himself by being as close as he was to Spokane’s 800 record at the Spokane Invitational last week.
Stewart was a runaway winner, easing to a first-place finish with a personal record time of 2:06.11. He beat the field by more than nine seconds.
“I wanted to get the record on our home track, but I came in today with sore legs,” he said. “I'm real optimistic I can get the record. At any given meet that I feel healthy, I think I can get it. It's just a matter of time.”
Stewart was still feeling the effects from competing in the 800, 1,600, 3,200 and 4 x 400 relay at the Reeds Spring Relays.
“I had only about a four-minute break between the 3,200 and 4 x 400 relay, that was a killer,” Stewart said. “I'm getting in way better shape as each meets goes on. That's the best way to get in shape.”
Breaking the 800 record, currently held by 2015 Spokane grad Steve Hosher, would be fulfilling for Stewart. He’s second on the Owls’ records board to teammate Sam Shuman in the 1,600 and 3,200, as well as in cross country.
“Sam pretty much has every long-distance record and I'm right there behind him,” Stewart said. “He's given me the 800 for myself because he could easily get the reord. He's phenomenal in everything he does. That's how good of a teammate he is, that he's letting me get my name up there on our board.”
Stewart and Shuman ran the third and fourth legs on Spokane’s winning 4 x 400 relay (3:43).
The Lady Owls’ Lily Hunsucker set a school record while winning the 1,600 ( 5:45.54). The old mark was 5:46.85 by Lora Bilyeu in 1992.
Other first-place finishes for Spokane included Shuman in the 3,200 (9:56) Maggie Czachowski in the 300 hurdles (51.71) and Shaun Ballard in the shot put (41-61/2).
Clever received firsts from Jayleign Flood in the 400 (1:03), Riley Britton in the 800 (2;34) and the Lady Jays’ 4 x 400 relay (4:31).
Chadwick’s Chloe Burkhart won the discus (78-1/4) and shot put (26-71/4) and Abi Smith won the triple jump (32-13/4).
